Ask Bob Blume –Column #60 -Highlights of Young Actor’s Panel with The Landrums, Lilly Bankston, & Bob Blume -Moderated by Lily Licata of Barbizon USA

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles.
I’m your host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.
Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and, if in position to do so, please donate.
Now today’s column #60 is a special column as last week on May 16th, I attended a panel hosted by Barbizon USA, Moderated by their Passport to Discovery Ambassador, Lily Licata.
The panel consisted of talent agent, Lilly Bankston of the Bankston Talent Agency in Austin, Texas; talent agents, Dawn & George Landrum of Landrum Arts Louisiana; and myself, a Talent Manager from Step Forward Entertainment in New York.
We all responded to a number of questions put forth by the moderator that were geared more to young actors and their parents currently in the business; young people and their parents looking to get in the business; and others that may be new to the business. Those who are veteran actors probably have knowledge of most of what was discussed; however, I hope you will stay and watch.
The seminar ran for about an hour; however, I have edited it to 15 minutes of the more important information for this column.
I am not writing a detailed summary as I usually do because I think it is more important to watch and listen to the panelists on video, than read a short summary.
So, now without further ado, let’s go the panel. Thank you for tuning in.
To research those on the panel, please see below:
Lilly Bankston, Bankston Talent Agency – https://www.bankstontalent.com
George & Dawn, Landrum Arts Louisiana (LALA) – https://www.landrumarts.com
Lily Licata, Barbizon USA/Passport to Discovery – https://passporttodiscovery.net
Other Links pertaining to Ask Bob Blume column:
Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/
To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward
To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com
To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns
