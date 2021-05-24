Ask Bob Blume –Column #60 -Highlights of Young Actor’s Panel with The Landrums, Lilly Bankston, & Bob Blume -Moderated by Lily Licata of Barbizon USA

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles.

I’m your host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and, if in position to do so, please donate.

Now today’s column #60 is a special column as last week on May 16th, I attended a panel hosted by Barbizon USA, Moderated by their Passport to Discovery Ambassador, Lily Licata.

Lily Licata

The panel consisted of talent agent, Lilly Bankston of the Bankston Talent Agency in Austin, Texas; talent agents, Dawn & George Landrum of Landrum Arts Louisiana; and myself, a Talent Manager from Step Forward Entertainment in New York.

Lilly Bankston

We all responded to a number of questions put forth by the moderator that were geared more to young actors and their parents currently in the business; young people and their parents looking to get in the business; and others that may be new to the business. Those who are veteran actors probably have knowledge of most of what was discussed; however, I hope you will stay and watch.

Dawn & George Landrum of Landrum Arts Louisiana

The seminar ran for about an hour; however, I have edited it to 15 minutes of the more important information for this column.

I am not writing a detailed summary as I usually do because I think it is more important to watch and listen to the panelists on video, than read a short summary.

So, now without further ado, let’s go the panel. Thank you for tuning in.

To research those on the panel, please see below:

Lilly Bankston, Bankston Talent Agency – https://www.bankstontalent.com

George & Dawn, Landrum Arts Louisiana (LALA) – https://www.landrumarts.com

Lily Licata, Barbizon USA/Passport to Discovery – https://passporttodiscovery.net

Other Links pertaining to Ask Bob Blume column:

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns