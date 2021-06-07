MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Ask Bob Blume –Column #62 –Discussing LA-NY-ATL Environment for Actors with Guest, Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles.

I’m your host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles. 

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward) and,  if in position to do so, please donate.

Today’s column #62 – Discussing LA-NY-ATL Environment for Actors with Guest, Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher will include both managers from Step Forward Entertainment , Bob Blume in NY and Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher in LA, discussing the current environment in those markets and Atlanta as summer 2021 begins.

This is a column where the video of the interplay from both needs to be viewed, thus there will not be a summary written here.

Here are the various links to see information on both managers and the company, in addition to, the links to donate to The Actors Fund; send in a question or comment; and look for all the columns to see any you might want to review.

Have a wonderful week and stay well!  Thanks for viewing…

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns

Film

Ask Bob Blume is a new twice-weekly Video Column giving career advice to actors/performers of all ages, who are either current professionals or looking to enter show business. The column will offer free advice, and answer questions from viewer emails by Robert R Blume (aka Bob) a respected veteran entertainment talent manager and producer. As the President of the bi-coastal talent management and production company Step Forward Entertainment, Bob currently oversees the careers of professional actors/singers/dancers/reporters, as well as serving as an Executive Producer of the Annual DRAMA DESK AWARDS (the “Golden Globes” of theatre) from 1999 until 2018. To submit questions: AskBobBlume@gmail.com For information on Bob: StepForwardEntertainment.com / RobertRBlume.com

