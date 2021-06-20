MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Ask Bob Blume –Column #64 (1of 2 columns) –Thoughts on How Reps and CDs Rate Actors with Guest Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher

As a special treat “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles will be in two parts.

I’m your host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles. 

Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward) and, if in position to do so, please donate.

Now today’s column #64 – Thoughts on How Reps & CDs Rate Actors with guest Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher is the 1st Column of 2 Columns on the subject that will be on consecutive days. 

We are doing this video to give actors of all levels of skills and experience some insight into what representatives and casting directors look at to rate the level of that actor within the business when making decisions to work with said actor.

For these columns, there will not be a written summary as we really want the viewer to get the feel and texture of what our guest is speaking about.

Level 1 – the Star with the recognizable name to the public

Level 2 – Developmental from limited experience to the consistently working actor who may be requested by casting

Level 3 – Beginner that is just starting out.

You can email askbobblume@gmail.com if you have any questions or comments 

Meanwhile, enjoy your day and look for Column #65 tomorrow. 

Thank you!  Bye for now.

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns

Ask Bob Blume is a new twice-weekly Video Column giving career advice to actors/performers of all ages, who are either current professionals or looking to enter show business. The column will offer free advice, and answer questions from viewer emails by Robert R Blume (aka Bob) a respected veteran entertainment talent manager and producer. As the President of the bi-coastal talent management and production company Step Forward Entertainment, Bob currently oversees the careers of professional actors/singers/dancers/reporters, as well as serving as an Executive Producer of the Annual DRAMA DESK AWARDS (the “Golden Globes” of theatre) from 1999 until 2018. To submit questions: AskBobBlume@gmail.com For information on Bob: StepForwardEntertainment.com / RobertRBlume.com

