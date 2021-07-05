Ask Bob Blume –Column #66–Audition Tech Tips for Actors

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles.

Now today’s column #66 – Audition Tips for Actors is to help you prepare for what we expect to be a busy summer with hopefully lots of audition opportunities for actors.

I will be discussing tips for actors doing video and live zoom or eco cast auditions. With the many episodics on both coasts coming out of hiatus, we expect a brisk business after a slow summer. For television and film, most auditions are live on zoom or eco cast in addition to self-tapes. Very few, if any, theatrical auditions are live in person but commercials on both coasts are starting to open up and have some actual auditions where you’ll go down and do a live audition.

As the technical way you deliver these auditions can be make or break, I want to make sure you know how to properly do these self- tapes and live auditions.

You must have the necessary equipment and you must do what casting directors expect. If you don’t, your audition will be ignored or deleted. You will never have a chance, and if they’re not happy with how you submit your audition, they probably will not give you auditions again.

Thus, whether you have a rep or you’re submitting yourselves with various casting sites, please remember you must always have a screen behind you or a totally blank wall. They need a neutral color. It can be tan. You can use a green background. You can use a white or off white backdrop. You can use black for a backdrop in certain circumstances, but you must have a blank area behind you.

You must shoot wide screen. Casting sometimes will tell you they want the audition framed right below the chest to above the head. Others wanted a mid-range shot, which is from the waist to above the head. If asked for a full body, casting will allow you to then shoot a vertical, because specially if you’re living in New York apartments, sometimes you don’t have the room to try to get your full body into a wide screen shot. Regardless, always read the directions carefully.

You must have quality sound so you can be heard. The reader needs to be heard. Whether they’re coming through a computer or they’re there behind the camera; however, they shouldn’t overpower you. You do need to hear the reader as casting wants to see how you handle the scene with them. If they cannot hear the reader, casting may just delete your audition.

Other tips:

Video quality is important.

Audio quality is important.

Plain rear screen is important.

Don’t wear jewelry and dress appropriately for the role.

Do not wear logos.

If you listen to this, your auditions should be tech perfect. This will allow your talent to show through and hopefully you book a role.

I hope this helps you. Please pay attention because, whether you’re a newbie actor or you’re a veteran actor, it’s all the same. You need to show casting what they want and, if you don’t listen or follow instructions, you will not book a job. It’s that simple.

