Ask Bob Blume –Column #68 –Staying the Course – The Unique Experience between Talent and Representatives – The Agony and The Ecstasy

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles.

I’m your host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles with the LA office managed by Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher.

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward) and, if in position to do so, please donate.

Now today’s column #68 is titled Staying the Course – The Unique Experience between Talent and Representatives – The Agony and The Ecstasy

For this column, I am using a Facebook post I did about a really unique day I had yesterday which demonstrated the agony and the ecstasy that both a talent rep (agent or manager) and actor deal with in the pursuit of career success.

As this column is meant to be motivational about ‘staying the course’, I really would like you to watch the video portion to be inspired by what I am saying. Thus, I will only highlight some bullet points below in the hope you will watch.

Coming close to booking the role but not getting it is frustrating. However, you must take the positives out of it and use it going forward, i.e., casting now is impressed by me which will help me down the line on another project.

Rep and talent can do their job perfectly, yet talent may not book the job. In the example I use in the video, producer decided to go younger was the deciding factor on the actor hired, not the actual quality of the final audition by my client.

Agent responsibility is getting the actor work opportunities and manager is supposed to advise and consult, while helping the talent navigate the business. They should work with talent in tandem with the same goals and sometimes the reps will overlap each other’s responsibilities.

Talent should understand that if they have good agents and/or managers, stick with them if they believe in you and want to stick with you. Success takes time and you have to give reps that time that may be needed. You do not want to jump from one to another very often.

If you have questions, below is the email address to write to me. If I feel it’s a worthy question that will resonate with the marketplace, I will do a column on it.

Thanks for watching and have a wonderful week. Bye for now.

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns