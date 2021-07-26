Ask Bob Blume –Column #69 – General Advice for Talent

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles.

I’m your host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles with the LA office managed by Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher.

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort

Now today’s column #69 is titled General Advice for Talent

In today’s column I want to address a potpourri of items and give you my thoughts and advice on those situations. As this is another column where I really want you to visually see and hear what I have to say, I will just briefly summarize the items I will cover.

At this time, a lot of people have gotten out of the various acting programs at schools and they’re looking to acquire representation from agents and managers. I know that I am getting a lot of ‘pitch’ emails. Assuming that all these actors are being trained and coached in different ways how to write the email introductory pitch, I would like to give you the opinion of both myself and my West Coast associate, Jacque.

We do not want to read long emails about your history and/or cool anecdotes about things you have done. Get right to the point with the pertinent information that will interest us or not.

If you are trying to acquire representation, in addition to emailing them, you can attend panels or showcases that have agents and managers viewing your work and looking to sign new talent.

Always target the type of manager and agent that you could be a possible fit. If you have no credits, do not send to agencies like CAA, WME, etc. as they will have no interest.

Here are some notes and advice on other current happenings:

AEA (live stage union) has changed their entrance rules to be more inclusive, so check out their website to see if you may now qualify.

SAG-AFTRA (screen and voice actors) has also changed their entrance rules, so go to their website for updated information on becoming a union member.

Live theatre has pretty much made fully vaccination status required to work on any live show.

SAG-AFTRA just gave permission to all producers of film, television, radio productions, etc. the right to make being fully vaccinated a requirement to work.

Those of you who have representation, my advice is to go through all your materials and make sure that they’re all up to date. If you have not checked in with your rep, do so to see if there is anything, material wise that they need from you.

As many of the TV shows and films are being shot overseas or in Canada, make sure you have an up-to-date passport. Having this, not “going to get it,” is a requirement to audition in many incidents.

Be aware that COVID is around and thus any show could be shut down to a government reaction to the current situation in that area.

As we are in such turbulent times, should you be working and making money, save some. Don’t assume it will continue because the arts can be shut down at any time.

Overall, my advice is to be aware of what is going on in the world and be prepared to adapt to sudden change whatever it might be.

Thank you for watching and I look forward to next time. Bye for now!

