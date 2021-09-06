MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Ask Bob Blume – Column #75– Labor Day Tips for Actors

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles. 

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and,  if in position to do so, please donate.

In today’s column #75, as we celebrate Labor Day holiday, I am discussing current general business and giving advice to actors as a reminder of what you need to do to be successful.

Here are some of the items for advice that I am discussing in the column today:

  • Many episodics are filming on both coasts
  • Most TV episodics are now requiring actors auditioning for their shows to be fully vaccinated
  • Make sure your headshots & character shots are strong as these are the major factor in getting you audition opportunities
  • Commissions for theatrical agents are 10% if union and usually 20% if non-union
  • Print and Modeling commissions are usually 20% for both agents and managers as that is standard in the industry
  • Talent Manager commission structure is usually either 10% or 15% and sometimes 20%
  • Managers commissioning background and/or extra work is highly individual choice
  • My business model is that I commission all fees to actors. I do not commission per diem or reimbursements
  • Actors should submit self-tape auditions ASAP and not wait until last minute as early bird catches the worm as saying goes
  • Audition scenes should be filmed widescreen (horizontal) and have clear picture and good sound
  • Casting may delete auditions that they cannot see or hear clearly
  • Always follow casting director instructions

Hope my advice helps you and you learned something!

Have a great week.  So long for now!

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a questionaskbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns

Ask Bob Blume is a new twice-weekly Video Column giving career advice to actors/performers of all ages, who are either current professionals or looking to enter show business. The column will offer free advice, and answer questions from viewer emails by Robert R Blume (aka Bob) a respected veteran entertainment talent manager and producer. As the President of the bi-coastal talent management and production company Step Forward Entertainment, Bob currently oversees the careers of professional actors/singers/dancers/reporters, as well as serving as an Executive Producer of the Annual DRAMA DESK AWARDS (the “Golden Globes” of theatre) from 1999 until 2018. To submit questions: AskBobBlume@gmail.com For information on Bob: StepForwardEntertainment.com / RobertRBlume.com

