Ask Bob Blume – Column #77– Starting an Acting Career Later in Life with guest Nicole Kafka

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles. 

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and,  if in position to do so, please donate.

Nicole Kafka.

Today’s column is column #77 Starting an Acting Career Later in Life with guest Nicole Kafka.  She is a longtime friend who I first met years ago when she was a staff surgeon at a hospital where I was the general manager of their clinical building during the early years where I was the Executive Producer of the annual Drama Desk Awards.

Fast forward to today and Nicole is a working actress client of Step Forward who trained to act later in life and entered it as a second career. She is currently between episodes of a two episode (thus far) recurring role on a network TV show.  Her story is inspirational to all of you, who have thought of entering the acting field, after a former career or currently in the field trying to get ahead. 

This is a column that you must see and hear Nicole, thus there will be no summary. However, if you invest the time to view the column, you will be glad you did!

Enjoy and have a wonderful week!

Nicole Kafka websitewww.nicolekafka.com

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a questionaskbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

