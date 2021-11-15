Ask Bob Blume – Column #86– Understanding the Monologue

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

In today’s column #86, I will discuss understanding the monologue and the how actors should use it.

A monologue is a major tool for an actor to show themselves off. There are many skills within a monologue and we’re going to talk about that because I think a monologue is very misused by a lot of people.

Monologues are used as an audition tool in the theater, film, and some TV. They are especially used for TV stand-up comedy shows with sketches.

A monologue is very specialized now by definition as it one actor speaking their thoughts aloud to an audience or in discussion with another character or characters created by the actor performing the monologue.

Before an actor takes on a monologue, they need to find one that they can relate to and determine which type – one of inner thoughts to themselves out loud or speaking to another person or persons in a scene where only they are speaking or are doing all the characters.

When you’ve decided what you’re doing, it must fit. For example, if it is an audition and casting ask for a 1-minute monologue – it must be just that, and it has to make sense as well, to show off your acting skills.

If you’re speaking inner thoughts, your own thoughts, it’s got to take on a life of its own. If it’s with someone else, you must picture it and you must play the monologue to that person. You also must create the right mood and you need to make sure the lighting and your outfit and your overall manner fits the tone of the monologue.

Many do not think about the ambiance, but when you put together a show for an actor , essentially a one person show, they have a set, they have lighting, they have sound, and they may have sound effects and/or music.

The ultimate example, of a comprehensive monologue that is a show, is the current limited run of the Manhattan Theater Club production of Reuben Santiago-Hudson’s biographical show he wrote and performs called Lackawanna Blues.

This is a brilliant, brilliant show and for 90 minutes, his characters come alive, some with a glance, some with facial expression, some with a type of walk, and the way he makes his body move some with an inflection of words. He is the narrator, his mother (a major character), a younger version of himself and 20+ other assorted characters during the show. This is the best example of a successful, entertaining running 90-minute monologue I can think of right now!

I hope that this column has given you the insight needed to do great monologues.

A great way to show off yourself as an actor is to create your own one person show with you characters you create, whether poignant or humorous.

Take care and have a great week! Bye bye!

