Ask Bob Blume – Column #87– Importance of Training & Education for the Actor

In today’s column #87, I will discuss the importance of training and education for the actor.

If you’re a very accomplished actor with a large body of work, then your training and education will mean less to casting directors, agents and producers, as your work will speak for itself. However, if you’re a young actor, a new actor, or an actor with few credits and not a lot of experience, your training and education become very important for the professionals to judge you and hopefully represent and hire you.

Just like an athlete, a professional actor never stops training. Education is also important and if you have a degree from a good performing arts school like Northwestern, UCLA, USC, NYU, etc. the casting directors, producers and representatives will trust you more.

An actor is also judged on the type of training. An example of this is in the situation comedy or sketch comedy world, they will look for Upright Citizen’s Brigade, Second City or Groundlings training on your resume.

For Broadway performers, those that hire, or represent, the actor will look for the dramatic training, dance training, voice training, etc. Those actors with strong training credits will have a leg up on those without those classes on their resume.

Agents want to know that their clients are continually working on their craft and some even have it in their contract – no regular classes and you are dropped!

Most working actors have a regular coach to go to when they have a major audition. These “brush up” sessions are often the difference in booking the job or not.

Vocal coaches not only help the singer stay strong and to use the vocal instrument properly, but they can help them sing over a cold.

There were few none live classes during the pandemic, but now there are many live classes and still many are taught on Zoom.

An actor must do something every day to better their position. Great talent needs great coaching and medium talent needs great coaching. ALL actors need coaching!

I hope I’ve impressed upon you the importance of constant training and a good education!

