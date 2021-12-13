Ask Bob Blume -Discussion of a 29 Hour AEA Reading with Guest Xiaoqing Zhang

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

Xiaoqing Zhang

In today’s column #90, our special guest will be actress Xiaoqing Zhang (aka “Mao”) who just completed performing in an Actors Equity Association 29 Hour Reading of Shanghai Sonatas in New York.

Xiaoqing Zhang on Tony Awards Red Carpet

Xiaoqing Zhang is an actress from China, who was a leading student of their major drama school before moving to the United States to get a Masters Degree at SCAD prior to moving to New York to pursue her American career.

Xiaoqing Zhang as Tan Hua – Reading Script

While in China, Xiaoqing starred in several Chinese Broadway musicals including Avenue Q. In New York she has been working steadily since she arrived, while doing some filming, live theater and concerts. She is also a concert violinist.

Shanghai Sonatas 29 Hr AEA Reading in Rehearsal Studio

There will not be a summery attached to this column as viewers need to watch and listen to Xiaoqing (we call her by her nickname, Mao) talk about her experience and explain the details of the reading.

For this column, I sat with Mao at a nearby hotel after we saw a Broadway show together.

I hope you enjoy learning about a 29 Hour AEA reading and hearing Mao discuss her experience in it.

Bye for now and see you next week.

