Ask Bob Blume – Tips for Actors for the Southern Markets with Guests The Landrums

Ask Bob Blume – Tips for Actors for the Southern Markets with special guest agents, Dawn & George Landrum of Landrum Arts.

Their agency is considered one of the top agencies in the country, and although they are based in Shreveport, LA and specialize in the Southeast and Southwest markets, they actually have actors working in NY, LA and most studios throughout the country.

They regularly book series regulars in starring roles. As well as TOS guest stars and co-stars on some of the most popular feature films, TV shows, Movies of the Week, commercials and print. Shows included The Walking Dead franchise shows, National Champions, Walker, Texas Ranger, most of the Disney/Marvel shows, NCIS: New Orleans to name just a few.

And now without further ado, let’s meet Dawn and George Landrum of Landrum Arts.

Bob Blume: Hi Dawn, hi George! How are you guys?

The Landrums: Good to see you again, Bob

Bob Blume: Thanks for coming on. I would love to get some information and insight that will help young actors just getting into the business and current professional actors that are thinking about working in the South or going to Atlanta.

The Landrums: OK, sure. If you are already a trained actor; you’ve got your basic tools together; you have your headshots & resume & reel and you are a member of actors access, casting networks and the other major websites where casting takes place; then you are ready to have an agent.

Having one in the Southeast is very important because the casting directors there all know where to go for talent from the better agents in the area. They will go straight to these agents for anything casting in Atlanta, Louisiana, Texas, Florida and the Carolinas.

There is a lot going on and the Southeast was the first market that really opened up after Covid lockdowns. Many Los Angeles based projects actually moved to the Southeast because they started up a lot sooner than Los Angeles did. Thus, we’ve got a lot of projects.

Our agency works with the bigger Los Angeles/New York national agencies.

We take part in many of the TV shows that you see right now as we provide casting help for those shows you see on our website. The Walking Dead is a whole franchise. There are Three Walking Dead productions that are out right now. There’s The Walking Dead, which is based in Atlanta. There is Fear The Walking Dead, which is filmed in Austin, TX, and then there is The Walking Dead: World Beyond filming in Virginia. And they’re actually doing The Walking Dead feature film too.

These shows are difficult to get on. Even our friends that are Los Angeles and New York agents contact us on a regular basis asking us for advice on how to get people on the show because it’s so difficult to get people on the show due to its popularity and huge multi-million fan base. We’ve been booking on the show since the first season, so that’s one reason why they keep coming to us for more talent on those shows. A lot of what happens in the South region is “who you know” and they know us!

Bob Blume: I have learned that although Atlanta is a very hot market, it’s a very closed market. They like to go with the agents that are local. They don’t want to deal with those representatives from New York and Los Angeles if they can deal with local people they trust.

I know you cover the Southwest; you cover Texas. Also, you cover New Mexico and in the seminar we did together, I was surprised to learn how ‘hot’ New Mexico has become

The Landrums: It’s building up quite a bit. There are some casting directors that have actually moved there. They also like to keep it very inclusive and hire people that will work as local hire to New Mexico and live in New Mexico or West Texas. They do try to keep it exclusive.

We have booked actors for feature films and TV shows there. Better Call Saul is filmed there, and we booked actors on the show but they had to live in Texas.

The shows in that Southwest area like their actors to be in the area and only occasionally will go to LA or NY for certain roles.

Bob Blume: Another question. I have been led to believe that if an actor really wants to work a lot in the South, they cannot do it from NY or LA but have to be there for a good period of time with representation by a southern agent. Also, what are your feelings on non-exclusive agency representation in the South. Your thoughts please.

The Landrums: Actually yes. If it becomes a choice, with all being equal, between a local and one from NY or LA, casting will usually choose the local. And after Covid, this is even more evident as should set be shut down or actor gets sick, production won’t have extra costs to house and feed an outside actor because the actor is local and can be at home.

Also, casting directors in the South prefer that actor be signed to one local agent and not free-lance. Makes it much easier for them.

Bob Blume: I thank you both very much for your insight and look forward to seeing both of you soon. Everyone, thanks for reading and have a nice day.

