Ask Bob Blume – Tips For Child Performers Looking For Representation with Guest Youth Agent, Ted Maier

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and, if in position to do so, please donate.

Ted Maier

Today’s column is column #67 and I’m bringing back a special guest, Agent Ted Maier, the head of the Youth Department of Avalon Artists Group, a bi-coastal agency based in Los Angeles and New York.

We’re going to ask Ted to give us tips on how parents or relatives of talented child performers can get representation, whether they live in either New York or Los Angeles markets, or live in other parts of the country, or the world.

In addition, we will also ask his advice on how talented live stage performing kids can get noticed and attract representation in today’s industry.

Ted’s agency, Avalon Artists Group represents a lot of live performing kids both on Broadway and on tours, regional theaters, etc.

As Ted is very informative, and he needs to be watched and listened to for the full effect, there will not be a detailed written summary on this column.

So now, without further ado, let’s meet Ted Maier.

Informative links are below:

Ted Maier IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0537475/

Avalon Artists Group: https://avalonartists.com/

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns