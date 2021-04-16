Ask Sam Find ‘The One’ in 2021 With 90 Days To Husband No. 2! Diva Challenge – The Finale

It’s been 3 months since I started the 90 day to diva challenge to help you find “the one” in 2021 by kicking off the year on the right track. I’ve already met two husbands within 90 days, so my personal goal was to drop some Covid weight, and get my body out of hibernation. I’ve lost a size but my journey back to a smaller, fitter, and stronger me continues. Self-improvement is a lifelong journey. Most of what I talk about in my book has to do with becoming the best version of ourselves in order to help us attract the best possible mate, or whatever it is you are seeking to attract. Being our best self always helps the outcome. I hope those of you who have shared this journey with me have been achieving your goals and are closer to finding the one you’re manifesting, or whatever it is you want. You can start the ’90 Day to Diva’ challenge any time for yourself. My Facebook group shall remain so you can support each other in your journey. Thank you for reading. I hope you enjoy my book, articles, and videos. If it made you laugh but gave you sound advice, that was my aim. A sense of humor is key. I’m wishing you all more love, whatever that is for you.

