Ask Sam: I’m back! Better than ever!

It’s been an honor to write this column all these years alongside a privilege to write about various lifestyle topics, especially pertinent to us city dwellers, and have the freedom to speak my mind to all of you in a way I hope made you smile. I could not write all these articles about striving to be our best, unless I understood that our best is an elusive thing.

We are always growing and changing. The way we balance our wobble board of life is always shifting as we fight to maintain balance. Through the course of this shifting and striving, even if it’s just by a breath, the idea is to be better than yesterday. That’s the best we can do.

I’ve been quiet for a while so that I may put myself through a metamorphosis that has taken me some time to incubate my chrysalis. With a bigger wingspan, I can fly and I am excited to finally be able to share the launch of my rebrand with you!

After a shining 20 years as the director of Polished Social Image Consultants – I took a hiatus to get married, author my book “90 Days to Husband No.2,” develop, reinvent, and remerge as www.samanthabessudodrucker.com – lifestyle genie. “Let me wave my wand!”

30 years ago, I started out as an actress and ballroom dancer. Morphed into a makeup artist and stylist, then became a celebrity image consultant for 20 years with clients from around the world including 2 royal families. I took some time off to design a new chapter after marrying my 2nd husband – architect Jeffery Drucker, rebrand, and develop projects that allow me to reach a greater audience.

As a Lifestyle Genie, I help people become the best version of themselves in all aspects, including image, wardrobe, grooming, style, and beauty. Alongside etiquette, social grace, communication skills, romantic advice, and interior design.

I am delighted to be back.

Samantha was raised in a sophisticated family where entertaining international guests was de rigueur; refined manners, elegant dress, proper posture, the art of conversation, and ballroom dancing are second nature to her. Her education is a continuation of a lifelong passion for the arts and a foundation for her business. Armed with a degree from New York University in Educational Theatre with a concentration in Speech Communications – also a classically trained ballroom dancer and actress – von Sperling set out the offer the world a new approach to the old concept of finishing.

