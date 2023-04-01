Connect with us

Ask Sam

Ask Sam: Interview with Tasha Lacy for Hoop for Your Heart

Published

59 mins ago

on

I had the great pleasure of interviewing my Heart Sister Tasha Lacy, Hoop Fit instructor, spokesperson, and fellow heart activist, for her huge exciting, upcoming ‘Hoop For Your Heart’ event In Dayton Ohio.The event will raise heart health awareness, strengthen and help empower peoples ability to have the knowledge and tools to help take charge of their heart health.Hoop for Your Heart will feature a variety of health focused experts and attendees, and directly help someone in need of major heart surgery. Check out the in depth Interview below.
Hoop For Your Heart 
Saturday July 15,2023
Greater Dayton Recreation Center 
2022 W Third St Dayton OH 45417
10a.m. To 4p.m.
Theme: ” Find something you love and move”
 
3 hour Hula Hoop Marathon begins at 1 p.m.
To pledge Tasya in the marathon go to
 
Click the pledge button
There are pledge Levels.
To register to Hula Hoop for the marathon with Tasya also visit

Tasha Lacy

Bob Harper with Tasha Lacy. Photo Credit Bob Harper

Related Topics:

Samantha von Sperling is a lifestyle guru who has spent her entire career going above and beyond to help her clients achieve their goals. “When asked what I do, I will tell you that I “Spit shine” people and things for a living. My arsenal of expertise helps smooth out the rough spots, whether it’s your look, the space you inhabit, or how you interact with the world around you. Our goal is to help you feel more comfortable in your skin and confident in your ability to handle any social situation with panache! Keen insight and fresh perspective is the first step to attaining your goal. Everything in life at some level is a matter of packaging and a game of seduction, a new job, a step up a ladder, the winning over of clients and friends or the conquest of your desire. Tell me what you want, what you need, even if it seems trivial, personal or impossible. If I can’t help you, I’ll tell you. If I can, it shall be done.” Samantha was raised in a sophisticated family where entertaining international guests was de rigueur; refined manners, elegant dress, proper posture, the art of conversation, and ballroom dancing are second nature to her. Her education is a continuation of a lifelong passion for the arts and a foundation for her business. Armed with a degree from New York University in Educational Theatre with a concentration in Speech Communications – also a classically trained ballroom dancer and actress – von Sperling set out the offer the world a new approach to the old concept of finishing. She uses her diverse talents through innovative group seminars or with one-on-one consultations. By utilizing all her skills and training, von Sperling has fulfilled requests from royal families, diplomats, politicians, celebrities, CEOs, companies big and small, regular joes, and soccer moms. Ms. von Sperling has appeared in print publications such as The New York Times, TIME Magazine, O The Oprah Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Wall Street Journal, to name a few. She appears as a guest expert on numerous television programs, and currently contributes as ImageGal for DivaGalsDaily.com and writes her own column, “Ask Sam” for Time Square Chronicles which she counts amongst her great joys in life. Samantha von Sperling from POLISHED Social Image Consultants has been on the forefront of the image consulting industry for a decade, helping to bring out the best in you – from the boardroom to the ballroom.

Continue Reading

Ask Sam

In Honor of February Heart Awareness Month 

Published

2 months ago

on

February 8, 2023

By

Since I’m a #survivor, I decided to share  my heart story. Heart disease is the No.1 killer of women.
So eat a healthy diet and exercise, it could save your life. Please learn CPR, you could be the difference for someone else.
So I’m living my life to the fullest wearing red!
#myheartstory
Continue Reading

Ask Sam

Ask Sam: Interview with CJW

Published

3 months ago

on

December 20, 2022

By

You might remember Chris Weaver a.k.a, CJW, Velvet voiced up-and-coming artist, living in Brooklyn New York. From his grand debut on season 13 of The Voice, a competition reality show on TV for talented singers. 
 
Growing up in the church CJW takes much inspiration from Gospel and classic R & B. In our interview with Weaver he said his goal with his music is to create a “feel good” Energy for his audiences.
 
CJW’s versatile range is outstanding. He’s ready to put on his show wherever, whenever and give his fans a taste of what can be seen of him live In our interview. 
 
I loved doing this interview with CJW has so much talent wrapped in an extremely lovely and positive person. I had the pleasure of co hosting the interview with my friend and colleague Martina.
Continue Reading

Ask Sam

Ask Sam: I’m back! Better than ever!

Published

5 months ago

on

November 17, 2022

By

It’s been an honor to write this column all these years alongside a privilege to write about various lifestyle topics, especially pertinent to us city dwellers, and have the freedom to speak my mind to all of you in a way I hope made you smile. I could not write all these articles about striving to be our best, unless I understood that our best is an elusive thing.

You can watch Samantha here

We are always growing and changing. The way we balance our wobble board of life is always shifting as we fight to maintain balance. Through the course of this shifting and striving, even if it’s just by a breath, the idea is to be better than yesterday. That’s the best we can do.

Samantha Bessudo Drucker

I’ve been quiet for a while so that I may put myself through a metamorphosis that has taken me some time to incubate my chrysalis. With a bigger wingspan, I can fly and I am excited to finally be able to share the launch of my rebrand with you!

Jeffrey and Samantha Bessudo Drucker

After a shining 20 years as the director of Polished Social Image Consultants – I took a hiatus to get married, author my book “90 Days to Husband No.2,” develop, reinvent, and remerge as www.samanthabessudodrucker.com – lifestyle genie. “Let me wave my wand!”

Samantha Bessudo Drucker

30 years ago, I started out as an actress and ballroom dancer. Morphed into a makeup artist and stylist, then became a celebrity image consultant for 20 years with clients from around the world including 2 royal families. I took some time off to design a new chapter after marrying my 2nd husband – architect Jeffery Drucker, rebrand, and develop projects that allow me to reach a greater audience.

As a Lifestyle Genie, I help people become the best version of themselves in all aspects, including image, wardrobe, grooming, style, and beauty. Alongside etiquette, social grace, communication skills, romantic advice, and interior design.

I am delighted to be back.

https://youtube.com/shorts/F2hkek6L_MA?feature=share

Continue Reading
Advertisement pf_06-2

Trending

Copyright © 2023 Times Square Chronicles

Times Square Chronicles