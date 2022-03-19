Ask Sam: Scoop Fit Challenge Journey Week 1 

I started scooping about a year ago. One never knows what will happen when saying yes to life.

I went from curious, to brand ambassador to certified instructor.





I’ve been athletic all my life. Team sports, professional ballroom dancer, amateur boxer, working out with trainers, sponsored runner for the New York Chapter of Mended Hearts, and

for eight years I ran a 5k, 5 days a week just to start my day. Now, from all those years of pounding my joints, I have bone on bone arthritis. Hips, knees, and other areas.

There are days when it is hard to walk. But i’m a fighter, not yet willing to replace joints at my youngish age. So I do all I can to help myself, saving surgery as the last resort.

Scoop changed everything for me. Its a small, easy to use recumbent lateral trainer for home use. Perfect for strengthening muscles that we don’t often train, crucial for mobility.

Finally, something that makes me feel like I can fly again! I can go all ‘beast mode’ on my Scoop if I want to, by adding tension bands, strapping on ankle weights, using dumbbells or dialing up the tension knob.

All without pain. A total game changer. Like many, I packed on some Pandemic weight that I could not seam to shake. Then I learned that a Scoop will burn approximately 400 calories per hour at base pace.

Intrigued, I put this claim to the test by leading a 90 Day Scoop Fit Challenge . The results – 12 pounds lost in 3 months. More tone, strength, and can get in and out of my car by myself.

I had no idea the Scoop was going to receive so many requests for an encore. How could I refuse? I still have more weight to lose, and just in time for spring! 3 pounds lost is the result of my first week.

Make today your, Day One, even without a Scoop just go for a walk, go to Scoop Fit Live and march in place to one of the classes while you wait for yours to arrive.

Frankly, I love working out in the privacy and convenience of my own home. Particularly in my pajamas while binge watching something or while making phone calls.