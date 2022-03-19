MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Health

Ask Sam: Scoop Fit Challenge Journey Week 1 

Ask Sam: Scoop Fit Challenge Journey Week 1 
I started scooping about a year ago. One never knows what will happen when saying yes to life.
I went from curious, to brand ambassador to certified instructor.

I’ve been athletic all my life. Team sports, professional ballroom dancer, amateur boxer, working out with trainers, sponsored runner for the New York Chapter of Mended Hearts, and
for eight years I ran a 5k, 5 days a week just to start my day. Now, from all those years of pounding my joints, I have bone on bone arthritis. Hips, knees, and other areas.
There are days when it is hard to walk. But i’m a fighter, not yet willing to replace joints at my youngish age. So I do all I can to help myself, saving surgery as the last resort.
 
Scoop changed everything for me. Its a small, easy to use recumbent lateral trainer for home use. Perfect for strengthening muscles that we don’t often train, crucial for mobility.
Finally, something that makes me feel like I can fly again! I can go all ‘beast mode’ on my Scoop if I want to, by adding tension bands, strapping on ankle weights, using dumbbells or dialing up the tension knob.
All without pain. A total game changer. Like many, I packed on some Pandemic weight that I could not seam to shake. Then I learned that a Scoop will burn approximately 400 calories per hour at base pace.
Intrigued, I put  this claim to the test by leading a 90 Day Scoop Fit Challenge . The results – 12 pounds lost in 3 months. More tone, strength, and can get in and out of my car by myself.
I had no idea the Scoop was going to receive so many requests for an encore. How could I refuse? I still have more weight to lose, and just in time for spring! 3 pounds lost is the result of my first week.
 
Make today your, Day One, even without a Scoop just go for a walk, go to Scoop Fit Live and march in place to one of the classes while you wait for yours to arrive.
Frankly, I love working out in the privacy and convenience of my own home. Particularly in my pajamas while binge watching something or while making phone calls.
 
Im wishing you great success on your own journey and hope we can Scoop together.
Scoop With me on Scoop Fit Live!  https://www.facebook.com/groups/458372848457921
If you’d like a Scoop of your own email me at Samantha@socialimage.net for a special discount code!

Related Items
Health

Samantha von Sperling is a lifestyle guru who has spent her entire career going above and beyond to help her clients achieve their goals. “When asked what I do, I will tell you that I “Spit shine” people and things for a living. My arsenal of expertise helps smooth out the rough spots, whether it’s your look, the space you inhabit, or how you interact with the world around you. Our goal is to help you feel more comfortable in your skin and confident in your ability to handle any social situation with panache! Keen insight and fresh perspective is the first step to attaining your goal. Everything in life at some level is a matter of packaging and a game of seduction, a new job, a step up a ladder, the winning over of clients and friends or the conquest of your desire. Tell me what you want, what you need, even if it seems trivial, personal or impossible. If I can’t help you, I’ll tell you. If I can, it shall be done.” Samantha was raised in a sophisticated family where entertaining international guests was de rigueur; refined manners, elegant dress, proper posture, the art of conversation, and ballroom dancing are second nature to her. Her education is a continuation of a lifelong passion for the arts and a foundation for her business. Armed with a degree from New York University in Educational Theatre with a concentration in Speech Communications – also a classically trained ballroom dancer and actress – von Sperling set out the offer the world a new approach to the old concept of finishing. She uses her diverse talents through innovative group seminars or with one-on-one consultations. By utilizing all her skills and training, von Sperling has fulfilled requests from royal families, diplomats, politicians, celebrities, CEOs, companies big and small, regular joes, and soccer moms. Ms. von Sperling has appeared in print publications such as The New York Times, TIME Magazine, O The Oprah Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Wall Street Journal, to name a few. She appears as a guest expert on numerous television programs, and currently contributes as ImageGal for DivaGalsDaily.com and writes her own column, “Ask Sam” for Time Square Chronicles which she counts amongst her great joys in life. Samantha von Sperling from POLISHED Social Image Consultants has been on the forefront of the image consulting industry for a decade, helping to bring out the best in you – from the boardroom to the ballroom.

Related Items

More in Health

16 Ways by Alex Gierbolini to Stay Motivated to Work Out Regularly

WriterMarch 8, 2022
Read More

Healing Practices: Stories from Himalayan Americans At The Rubin

Suzanna BowlingMarch 3, 2022
Read More

Helping Your Aging Parents Stay Safe and Healthy

WriterMarch 2, 2022
Read More

Home Healthcare Services During Covid – A Sigh of Relief

WriterFebruary 27, 2022
Read More

6 Winter Skin Woes and What to Do About Them

WriterFebruary 27, 2022
Read More

Exipure Reviews – What are Customers Saying About Exipure Diet Pills? [2022 UPDATE]

WriterFebruary 27, 2022
Read More

Burn Boost Reviews (Gold Vida) Does It Really Work For Weight Loss?

WriterFebruary 27, 2022
Read More

Tea Burn Reviews – Does It Really Help With Weight Loss? [2022 Updated]

WriterFebruary 27, 2022
Read More

How the pandemic has affected air pollution

WriterFebruary 21, 2022
Read More