Ask Sam: Scoop Fit Challenge Journey Week #3 

I traveled to the best resort in Baru, Colombia with friends and it was amazing. When I returned to the states and taught My Scoop class the next day, it was easy and fun! There was no “getting back into the game” necessary because I stayed in training through my trip.

How To Stay Fit On Vacation: How I Did It

To start my vacation day, I did a 1 km swim to breakfast on a covered dock in the distance. I had a few sessions with a trainer friend, did tons of walking, got in a little dancing, worked some physical therapy, and did more swimming. Sometimes I even took a second 1 km swim on the way back from breakfast against the current.

I had a wonderful soul recharging vacation complete with deep tissue massages. And I gave myself a social media” detox because sometimes, your eyes and brain need a break! I came back re-energized, motivated, excited, happy, and more toned!

I’m back on my Scoop now and looking forward to the upcoming weeks of my 90 Day Scoop Fit Challenge Journey.

Commit to getting stronger and more fit with the ScoopFit Lateral training apparatus. It’s designed to up your cardio output while protecting your hips and joints. Samantha’s on a 90-day fitness challenge to get in the best shape!

Want a Scoop of your own? contact Samantha at Samantha@socialimage.net for details!

Get the latest on her weight loss challenge below. Take live Scoop classes with Samantha on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET on the Scoop Fit Live Facebook Page.

Commit to getting more cardio and fitter with the ScoopFit Lateral and 90 Days To Husband No. 2 author & trainer Samantha Bessudo Drucker.

photo credit: Hotel Las Isla