Ask Sam: Scoop Fit Challenge Journey Week #3 

I traveled to the best resort in Baru, Colombia with friends and it was amazing. When I returned to the states and taught My Scoop class the next day, it was easy and fun! There was no “getting back into the game” necessary because I stayed in training through my trip. 

How To Stay Fit On Vacation: How I Did It

To start my vacation day, I did a 1 km swim to breakfast on a covered dock in the distance. I had a few sessions with a trainer friend, did tons of walking, got in a little dancing, worked some physical therapy, and did more swimming. Sometimes I even took a second 1 km swim on the way back from breakfast against the current.

I had a wonderful soul recharging vacation complete with deep tissue massages. And I gave myself a social media” detox because sometimes, your eyes and brain need a break! I came back re-energized, motivated, excited, happy, and more toned!

I’m back on my Scoop now and looking forward to the upcoming weeks of my 90 Day Scoop Fit Challenge Journey.

WHAT A SCOOP DOES

Commit to getting stronger and more fit with the ScoopFit Lateral training apparatus. It’s designed to up your cardio output while protecting your hips and joints. Samantha’s on a 90-day fitness challenge to get in the best shape!

HOW TO GET A SCOOP!

Want a Scoop of your own? contact Samantha at Samantha@socialimage.net for details!

WHERE TO TAKE SCOOP CLASSES WITH SAMANTHA

Get the latest on her weight loss challenge below. Take live Scoop classes with Samantha on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET on the Scoop Fit Live Facebook Page.

Commit to getting more cardio and fitter with the ScoopFit Lateral and 90 Days To Husband No. 2 author & trainer Samantha Bessudo Drucker.

photo credit: Hotel Las Isla

