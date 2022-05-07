Ask Sam: Step Inside SNCTM

Saturday night , I stepped into a fantasy world at a black tie masquerade ball for the erotic arts hosted by SNCTM NY/Miami/LA

SNCTM is a secret society that allows for like minded people to get in touch with their deeper desires, offering anonymity within the sanctuary of the masquerade ball. Identities are kept safe behind their masks. Although many people choose to show their faces sans mask. All, are able to indulge in fantasies and are allowed to feel free, and unleashed, or collard or on a leash as the case may be. A safe space where consent is sacred. No judgment.

What ever you are into, something, someone else just might be there might into the same thing. If you liked “50 Shades of Gray,” but thought the movie was a little tame, this is your party. More “Eyes Wide Shut.”

The ticket price of $1000 lends to a more select crowd. I was surrounded by attractive, educated, well mannered people. “Consent” is a holy word here. Guests can stand by and watch, or choose to play, or perhaps even partner up for more fun and games. A feast for the eyes, there was imaginative lingerie and fantasy everywhere. Interesting performances by professionals, happening in little vignettes were all over the place. Sometimes professionals and guests interact with appreciated applause by onlookers.

The party had a very nice energy. Everybody extremely polite and friendly. I was delighted to be able to walk around without pressure, feeling comfortable and safe in the of plentiful discrete security present. Everyone’s phones are checked at the door. I could relax and enjoy the sights and sounds. Curiosity and imagination running wild.

Wide eyed behind my mask, watching, appreciating the dichotomy of people being their authentic selves from the anonymity of their masks. Truly, an exquisite party for the open minded, curious, seasoned enthusiasts and experts alike. Perfect for those seeking erotic arts, but wanting a luxurious, setting with beautiful people to experiment and explore with.

I’ve gone incognito to write about other parties in the past, this one by far the most elegant and wonderful.