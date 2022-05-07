MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Ask Sam

Ask Sam: Step Inside SNCTM

Ask Sam: Step Inside SNCTM
Saturday night, I stepped into a fantasy world at a black tie masquerade ball for the erotic arts hosted by SNCTM NY/Miami/LA
SNCTM is a secret society that allows for like minded people to get in touch with their deeper desires, offering anonymity within the sanctuary of the masquerade ball. Identities are kept safe behind their masks. Although many people choose to show their faces sans mask. All, are able to indulge in fantasies and are allowed to feel free, and unleashed, or collard or on a leash as the case may be. A safe space where consent is sacred. No judgment.
What ever you are into, something, someone else just might be there might into the same thing. If you liked “50 Shades of Gray,” but thought the movie was a little tame, this is your party. More “Eyes Wide Shut.”
The ticket price of $1000 lends to a more select crowd. I was surrounded by attractive, educated, well mannered  people. “Consent” is a holy word here. Guests can stand by and watch, or choose to play, or perhaps even partner up for more fun and games. A feast for the eyes, there was imaginative lingerie and fantasy everywhere. Interesting performances by professionals, happening in little vignettes were all over the place. Sometimes professionals and guests interact with appreciated applause by onlookers.
The party had a very nice energy. Everybody extremely polite and friendly. I was delighted to be able to walk around without pressure, feeling comfortable and safe in the of plentiful discrete security present.  Everyone’s phones are checked at the door. I could relax and enjoy the sights and sounds. Curiosity and imagination running wild.
Wide eyed behind my mask, watching, appreciating the dichotomy of people being their authentic selves from the anonymity of their masks. Truly, an exquisite party for the open minded, curious, seasoned enthusiasts and experts alike. Perfect for those seeking erotic arts, but wanting a luxurious, setting with beautiful people to experiment and explore with.
I’ve gone incognito to write about other parties in the past, this one by far the most elegant and wonderful.

Related Items
Ask Sam

Samantha von Sperling is a lifestyle guru who has spent her entire career going above and beyond to help her clients achieve their goals. “When asked what I do, I will tell you that I “Spit shine” people and things for a living. My arsenal of expertise helps smooth out the rough spots, whether it’s your look, the space you inhabit, or how you interact with the world around you. Our goal is to help you feel more comfortable in your skin and confident in your ability to handle any social situation with panache! Keen insight and fresh perspective is the first step to attaining your goal. Everything in life at some level is a matter of packaging and a game of seduction, a new job, a step up a ladder, the winning over of clients and friends or the conquest of your desire. Tell me what you want, what you need, even if it seems trivial, personal or impossible. If I can’t help you, I’ll tell you. If I can, it shall be done.” Samantha was raised in a sophisticated family where entertaining international guests was de rigueur; refined manners, elegant dress, proper posture, the art of conversation, and ballroom dancing are second nature to her. Her education is a continuation of a lifelong passion for the arts and a foundation for her business. Armed with a degree from New York University in Educational Theatre with a concentration in Speech Communications – also a classically trained ballroom dancer and actress – von Sperling set out the offer the world a new approach to the old concept of finishing. She uses her diverse talents through innovative group seminars or with one-on-one consultations. By utilizing all her skills and training, von Sperling has fulfilled requests from royal families, diplomats, politicians, celebrities, CEOs, companies big and small, regular joes, and soccer moms. Ms. von Sperling has appeared in print publications such as The New York Times, TIME Magazine, O The Oprah Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Wall Street Journal, to name a few. She appears as a guest expert on numerous television programs, and currently contributes as ImageGal for DivaGalsDaily.com and writes her own column, “Ask Sam” for Time Square Chronicles which she counts amongst her great joys in life. Samantha von Sperling from POLISHED Social Image Consultants has been on the forefront of the image consulting industry for a decade, helping to bring out the best in you – from the boardroom to the ballroom.

Related Items

More in Ask Sam

How To Tone Thighs! Add This One Item To Your Training With Samantha Scoops!

Samantha Bessudo DruckerApril 30, 2022
Read More

Ask Sam: Scoop Fit Challenge Journey Week #3 

Samantha Bessudo DruckerApril 15, 2022
Read More

Ask Sam Find ‘The One’ in 2021 With 90 Days To Husband No. 2! Diva Challenge – The Finale

Samantha Bessudo DruckerApril 16, 2021
Read More

AskSam Find ‘The One’ in 2021 With 90 Days To Husband No. 2! Diva Challenge Week 12 – Food As Seduction

Samantha Bessudo DruckerApril 9, 2021
Read More

Ask Sam 90 Days To Husband No. 2! Diva Challenge Week 11 – Hope

Samantha Bessudo DruckerApril 4, 2021
Read More

Find ‘The One’ in 2021 With 90 Days To Husband No. 2! Diva Challenge Week 10 – Faith and Nourishment

Samantha Bessudo DruckerMarch 27, 2021
Read More

Find ‘The One’ in 2021 With 90 Days To Husband No. 2! Diva Challenge Week 9 – Prepare Your Lair

Samantha Bessudo DruckerMarch 18, 2021
Read More

Ask Sam: 90 Days to Husband #2 – Diva Challenge Week 8 – Integrity

Samantha Bessudo DruckerMarch 11, 2021
Read More

Find ‘The One’ in 2021 With The 90 Days To Diva Challenge – Week 7: Grooming and Self-Care

Samantha Bessudo DruckerMarch 4, 2021
Read More