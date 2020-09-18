AskSam: 90 Days to Husband #2 – Quarantine Edition Be a great conversationalist

Tips to help you navigate the wild world of online dating.

Rule #6 Ask great questiones without grilling.

Dating, especially when you can’t meet in person requires great communication.If, like most of us, your dating life is online, your sparkling personality is going to have to shine through the written word. Perhaps your contact with one another progresses to phone calls or Zoom. Video chat allows each of you to see each other. Yes, being well-groomed for your date is a must. And yes, a nice background & great lighting will work to your advantage. Use it as an opportunity to dazzle them. You want to ask fun, engaging conversation questions that allow the other person to reveal themselves without feeling grilled. Hypothetical questions are great conversation starters. One of my favorite is, “If you could have a dinner party with 12 people, living or dead, who would they be? What would the dress code be and what’s on the menu? Keep it fun and lighthearted, but interesting. Avoid asking questions that sound like you’re grilling, even if, ultimately, you are. If you’ve done your research on this person you might have more detailed questions you’d want to ask. Don’t make them feel like you’ve been lurking, or investigating them. Be a great listener, and respond to what they are saying through signs of empathy, laughter, and follow up questions for clarification. Demonstrate that you’re listening. Above all, be yourself, be relaxed, take it easy and have fun! In general I find getting to know new people fascinating. Enjoy the art of conversation with your new romantic interest. If it turns out that the other person is not for you, you might’ve found a new friend.

To see video #1 click here.

To see video #2 click here.

To see video #3 click here.

To see video #4 click here.

To see video #5 click here.