Assisted Living or Independent Living

Getting to an age when you want to start thinking about your retirement options can be quite daunting. It is something we all know is there somewhere in the distant future but tends to be a difficult conversation to begin to have with yourself.

You might be wondering where the years have gone and how you are facing this time in your life. This is why it is so important to make sure that you are going to be getting the right care at the right sort of facility.

There are plenty of great places out there, and all you need to do to start seriously considering options for yourself or for a loved one is to make the step of going online and choosing to visit website. Frontier Management have some great options for senior living, which would be a good place to start your research.

When looking at options for different care home facilities, the main two options of care that you will see coming up again and again are:

Assisted living

Independent living

Whether you are familiar with these terms or not, the following article will go over what they mean and how you can decide which option is best for you.

Assisted Living Facility

Assisted living refers to the level of care that some senior citizens may need. It means a higher level of care and more staff around to help with this care. It’s the best option for those senior citizens who do require a little or a lot more help than others.

In an assisted living facility, you will be sure to have more attention to your needs. It’s a great option for those people who have illnesses and medication and disability requirements. Assisted living facility is a facility for adults who cannot fully look after themselves.

The basic skills that some people will need more help with than others include.

Dressing

Eating

Bathing

Using the toilet or bathroom

Assisted living isn’t just about medical help someone may need but also what more general help that they may need with day-to-day tasks we take for granted to be able to do.

Independent Living Facility

The main reason senior citizens go into independent living facilities is to take that next step into retirement while still maintaining a high level of independence. Joining an independent living facility is the best option for people who want to be surrounded by people their own age. These facilities will offer activities, the chance to meet new people and try new things; it is never too late to meet someone special and go out of your comfort zone and do new things.

These independent living facilities provide an opportunity for senior citizens to have a new start and really enjoy their later years. Even though these types of living facilities aren’t assisted, they will most likely still have staff available around the clock in case you need help with something.

What’s Right for Me?

When deciding which option of living facility is for you, it can be a difficult choice. It is highly recommended that you speak to different retirement homes, your doctor, and your family and friends. Involve people in this conversation so you can be sure you feel confident and happy with your decision.

How to Know What is the Right Place for You?

One great step is to start looking at what’s next for you at this time in your life or start looking for a loved one by visiting relevant websites. Have a scroll through some websites and start to get a feel of what these different retirement homes are have to offer.

You might be surprised at what it is you like about certain places; maybe the location is different from what you thought you wanted, maybe they have some activities on offer that you hadn’t previously considered. Whatever it is that draws you into a particular place, feel free to look about and really get a feel of the places.

Whilst you are online having a look at different retirement homes, you should also look at the reviews available, look at what people have to say about it, and see how popular they are. It can also be a great idea to look and see if there are any social media accounts as these can give a great updated feel for the place.

Visit, Visit, Visit

Visiting different places is the next step you should take. It’s good to take your time as this is such a big step and it’s important you know as much as possible about each place. When you are visiting it is a good idea to ask lots of questions. Writing a list of questions done ahead of time Is a great way to make sure you don’t forget anything.

Some good ideas for questions to ask include:

What are the room options available?

What activities are provided?

What activities or entertainment happen on a regular basis? Be sure to check if there are things going on that you enjoy doing and will like to participate in.

What are their reviews?

Are residents happy here?

What sort of security is in place? You want to make sure the facility has all safety requirements in place.

What sort of routine do you have in place?

How flexible are you with your resident’s routine? Moving into a retirement facility can be such a big adjustment, and it can be reassuring to know that you can still stick to your usual schedule.

Are there specific times for guests to come? Make sure your friends and family know when they can come and see you at what times.

How many staff are there at any time? You want to make sure you know the retirement home you are looking at has all the staff they need to help with all of their residents.

When visiting different retirement homes, it’s a great idea to speak not only to the staff but also to the current residents. After all, no-one will know the place better than the customers that are currently living there.

Belongings

When you do make the move into a retirement facility, it’s good to make sure you are bringing lots of personal items with you to make sure you feel at home.