MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

At 6:34 Drama Desk Postpones Awards

At 6:34 Drama Desk Postpones Awards

Due to breaking news events in New York this weekend, Spectrum News NY1 and the Drama Desk organization have made the decision to postpone tonight’s planned airing of The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards. More details on a rescheduled date and time will be made available soon. For the latest information, visit dramadeskawards.com.

“The Drama Desk celebrates all that’s outstanding in the work of New York’s diverse theater artists and craftspeople. We regret the postponement of our awards ceremony tonight but, as an organization committed to the principle that all voices must be heard, we stand together with our black colleagues against the racial injustice and violence in our nation and city. We are grateful to Spectrum News NY1 for its comprehensive news coverage of this painful moment.” —Drama Desk Co-Presidents Charles Wright & David Barbour

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

What To Watch May 31st To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 31, 2020
Read More
Drama Desk

Theatre News: New Jersey Rep Seeks Plays, The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards, Desperate Measures, The Sound Inside, Broadway HD in June and Carnegie Hall Delights

Suzanna BowlingMay 29, 2020
Read More

What To Watch May 29th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 29, 2020
Read More

Blast From The Past: 1999 Jekyll & Hyde at Woodbury Commons

Genevieve Rafter KeddyMay 29, 2020
Read More

Blast From The Past: Fortunes Fool With Alan Bates and Frank Langella

Suzanna BowlingMay 26, 2020
Read More

What To Watch May 26th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 26, 2020
Read More

Blast From The Past: Michael Ball and Michael Flatley

Suzanna BowlingMay 26, 2020
Read More

Theatre News: Renee Taylor, Ana Villafañe, The Tony’s Go On Twice, Herb Alpert Award and The Liz Swados Project

Suzanna BowlingMay 25, 2020
Read More

Blast From The Past: Jane Eyre

Genevieve Rafter KeddyMay 25, 2020
Read More