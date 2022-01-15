MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
At The National Theatre in London Hex the Musical

Hex is a new musical based on Sleeping Beauty that tells the true story of the bad fairy. Deep in the wood, a lonely fairy longs for someone to bless. When she is summoned to the palace to help the princess sleep, her dream turns into a nightmare and her blessing becomes a curse.

Soon, she is plunged into a frantic, hundred-year quest to somehow make everything right.

Rosalie Craig plays the fairy in this vividly original retelling of Sleeping Beauty: a mythic, big-hearted new musical that goes beyond the waking kiss.

Rosalie Craig  Photo by Brinkhoff-Möegenburg

Rufus Norris directs with music by Jim Fortune, book by Tanya Ronder, designs by Katrina Lindsay and choreography by Jade Hackett.

Hex plays until January 22 at the Olivier Theatre at the National Theatre in London

Photo’s by Brinkhoff-Möegenburg

