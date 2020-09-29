Atelier des Lumières, Paris, France

Located between Bastille and Nation, in a former foundry in the eleventh arrondissement of Paris, the Atelier des Lumières holds monumental immersive exhibitions. Using 140 video projectors and a spatialised sound system, the highly unique multimedia equipment covers a total surface area of 3,300 m², extending from the floors to the ceilings and over walls up to 10 m high.

Showing at the Atelier des Lumières until January 3, 2021, the exhibition Monet, Renoir…Chagall. Journeys around the Mediterranean. This new visual creation is signed Gianfranco Iannuzzi, Renato Gatto and Massimiliano Siccardi, with the musical collaboration of Luca Longobardi.

This 40-minute immersive itinerary takes in 500 masterpieces as it shows how the Mediterranean inspired the work of some twenty or so artists. A unique artistic experience, from Impressionism to modernity. After Van Gogh, this new digital exhibition reveals the link between artistic creation and the Mediterranean shores, major basins of modernity. An immersion in the masterpieces of some twenty artists: Renoir, Monet, Pissarro, Matisse, Signac, Derain, Vlaminck, Dufy, Chagall …

In Van Gogh, these artists recognize a genius of the painter who, after leaving Paris, uses pure color as a privileged mode of expression. From the 1880s, the Mediterranean seduced artists: leaving Paris or the North, they gathered along the coast, from Collioure to Saint-Tropez. It was then that they developed a new conception of light and color. These artists have maintained links with the Mediterranean either through their origins or through their stays in the South. The digital exhibition aims to show how their artistic personalities are revealed in contact with these maritime landscapes and how pictorial modernity is invented.

In 7 sequences and around forty minutes, you are carried away from one artistic current to another: from impressionism with Monet and Renoir, to pointillism with Signac and Cross, passing through fauvism with Camoin, Derain, Vlaminck, Marquet … Without forgetting Matisse. The immersive exhibition also traces Bonnard and Dufy’s fascination for the Mediterranean, and finally comes to one of the greatest colourists of modern art: Chagall. More than 500 works, today scattered around the world, flood the Atelier des Lumières with their dazzling colors and reveal the variations of these great artists on the Mediterranean which allowed them to express all their sensitivity.