MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

AT&T Presents: Untold Stories Selects ‘Smoking Tigers’ Winner for $1 Million Prize at 2022 Tribeca Festival

AT&T Presents: Untold Stories Selects ‘Smoking Tigers’ Winner for $1 Million Prize at 2022 Tribeca Festival

AT&T and Tribeca announced SMOKING TIGERS as the winner of the AT&T Presents: Untold Stories. SMOKING TIGERS filmmakers So Young Shelly Yo (Writer/Director) and Guo Guo (Producer) will receive $1 million to produce their feature length film, which will premiere exclusively at the 2023 Tribeca Festival and be granted a dedicated first look opportunity with HBO Max.

“It means so much for this program to support an intimate portrait like SMOKING TIGERS. This is a story we know, a story we love, and a story we have been carrying with us for a very, very long time. We truly can’t wait to share SMOKING TIGERS with the world.” said So Young Shelly Yo, SMOKING TIGERS Writer/Director, as she accepted the win.

The AT&T Presents: Untold Stories event took place at Spring Studios at Tribeca on Friday, June 10th and featured 5 talented filmmakers with diverse voices and backgrounds vying for the opportunity to take their stories from untold to told. This year’s entries included The Weight of Land from Daniel Drummond, Smoking Tigers from So Young Shelly Yo, Under The Lights from Miles Levin, Paper Trail from Rachael Moton and Mutt from Vuk LK.

Each filmmaker had the opportunity to pitch their project to the event Greenlight Committee, which included filmmakerJ.D. Dillard, actress DeWanda Wise, AT&T Chief Marketing and Growth Officer Kellyn Smith Kenny, Warner Media SVP of Equity and Inclusion Karen Horne, and HBO MAX SVP of Content Acquisition Leslie Cohen. 

In addition to the filmmaker pitches and announcement of the winner and Fan Favorite films, the event also featured live remarks from Tribeca Festival Co-founders Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro – 

“The green light committee was blown away by the clarity of directorial vision, how intimately the story is told and the power of the SMOKING TIGERS team. AT&T believes representation matters and today’s event highlights the mission of this program by providing talented and unique voices with the opportunity to pursue their dreams.” said Kellyn Smith Kenny, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, AT&T, on behalf of the Greenlight Committee. 

During the event, AT&T also presented a $40,000 grant to the Fan Favorite winner, Under The Lights, which was voted on by fans via @ATT and will also provide a $10,000 grant to each of the other 4 participating filmmakers to help achieve their film goals.

AT&T Presents: Untold Stories was created to help give the world access to stories from underrepresented filmmakers. In addition to the $1 Million top prize, AT&T and Tribeca will mentor the filmmakers throughout the development process, assist with awards submissions, qualifying screenings, marketing and promotion of the film.

Visit AT&T Untold Stories for more on previous year’s events and winners.

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

Company’s Jennifer Simard Gets Unveiling of Her Caricature at Sardi’s

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJune 11, 2022
Read More

Sean Harkness and his Unusual Suspects On At Chelsea Table & Stage Saturday June 18th

G. H. HARDINGJune 11, 2022
Read More

¡Americano! the Musical in the Park a Celebration of National Immigrant Heritage Month

Suzanna BowlingJune 11, 2022
Read More

Jane Anger Starring Michael Urie is Soon to Give Audiences at Home Laughter

Suzanna BowlingJune 10, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 10, 2022
Read More

Buddies in Bad Times Queer Pride Fest Arrives, And I Couldn’t Be More Stoked

RossJune 10, 2022
Read More

Tribeca Festival Launches with Jennifer Lopez in ‘Halftime’

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 9, 2022
Read More

2022 Theatre World Awards And You Are There

Magda KatzJune 9, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 8, 2022
Read More