MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Attention All Kids Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom Has Drama Workshop Tomorrow

Attention All Kids Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom Has Drama Workshop Tomorrow

Schools may be closed but Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open. Tune in to @LincolnCenterNYC on Facebook Live at 2pm ET for your daily dose of creativity. Led by some of world’s best artists and educators, each creative learning activity utilizes simple materials found at home to help families with children explore a variety of art forms. 

Juilliard K-12 Drama Workshop with Forrest Malloy (Episode 63)

Learn how to prepare a classical monologue for auditioning, guest hosted by Juilliard alumnus Forrest Malloy. Watch here.

