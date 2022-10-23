MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Attention Women In The Arts Deadline To Apply for Grants Up to $50,000 Approaching

Applications close 11/1 for the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, administered by the NY Foundation for the Arts in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. The Women’s Fund provides grants of up to $50,000 to encourage and support the creation of content that reflect the voices and perspectives of all who identify as women; in this 2022/23 cycle, they will distribute $2M in funding for projects to be completed by 3/31/2024.  This is serious money, and there are a wide range of categories:

  • Music Production 
  • Fiction Short 
  • Documentary Short 
  • Fiction Webseries 
  • Documentary Webseries 
  • Fiction Feature 
  • Documentary Feature 

Applications close 11/1/22; click the first link above to learn more. Recipients are notified in March, 2023. NYFA also posted a useful how-to, How to Write a Strong Application about any grant application.

