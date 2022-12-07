Audra McDonald at Carnegie Hall Sparkles Like Fine Champagne

On December 3rd, I was invited to review Audra McDonald at Carnegie Hall. I had never felt so privileged. The show had Ms. McDonald feeling sentimental, as she started out with a rousing “I Am What I Am” from La Cage in a beautiful orange dress that fit her to a tee.

With Andy Einhorn, her music director and conductor at the helm, Jeremy Jordan on piano, Gene Lewin on drums and Mark Vanderpoel on bass, as well as a full orchestra, the dreamy, enchanting “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka sent the audience into a magical world where Audra was the conductor.

A phenomenal version of “Mister Snow” reminded the audience why she won a Tony Award as Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel. It may have been 28 years ago but she made it seem like yesterday.

One of the best things of an Audra McDonald concert is she gives you glimpses of her personal life. She becomes more real as she talks candidly about her family, upbringing and children. In the next song “Cornet Man” from Funny Girl, she sang the song at 14 for a competition. She asks the audience “why didn’t anyone tell me this song was inappropriate?”I think the answer to that was because she sings it better than Streisand.

Channeling the Streisand repertoire “Sleepin Bee” from House of Flowers, had Audra telling us how she loved and admired Diahann Carroll who was a trailblazer and her role model.

Having performed in community theatre Audra had a small role in Annie Get Your Gun. Feeling sentimental and loving lullabies she held us in the all of her hand with “Moonshine Lullaby.”

One of Audra’s mentors was Barbara Cook. Barbara gave her the key to solve her stage fright and in turn Audra treated us to a glorious “Will He Like Me” from She Loves Me.

Performing in Porgy and Bess and winning won her fifth Tony Award the iconic “Summertime,” soared through out the Hall and resonating with pathos and effortlessness vocal prowess.

It was the closing of the first act that was the most astounding part of the concert. I never expected “Rose’s Turn” from Gypsy to come out of Audra’s mouth. The song was so full of emotion with spectacular vocals, that all I could think of was I really want to see a black version of this show. Now this is a revival that could give The Music Man a run for its money.

The second act started with “Gorgeous” from The Apple Tree. If I had any negative comments its that Audra did not change her dress.

In honor of Duke Ellington’s first concert hall appearance being on that very same proscenium, the haunting “(In My) Solitude”, made famous by Billie Holiday came back to life..

Feeling that black women have to be better than everyone else, an impassioned “Being Good Isn’t Good Enough” from Hallelujah, Baby! starring another one of her hero’s Leslie Uggams, Ms. McDonald made her case.

From there one of her favorite childhood songs “”Bein’ Green” by the muppets also brought home Audra’s point of view.

“Carefully Taught/ Carefully Listen ” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific and From Stephen Sondheim’s Into The Woods, had McDonald state; “Isn’t the world crazy? It’s a mess! We’re not as far along as we should be” and she’d be right.

Next was the song that I was waiting for all night “Can’t Stop Talking About Him” penned by and sung originally by Betty Hutton was pure bliss.

back to the Streisand song book “Before The Parade Passes By.” She played a small role in her theatre back home in Fresno, Ca.

Sondheim’s “With So Little to Be Sure Of” from Anyone Can Whistle had a passionate, lustrous quality to it, especially giving the time we are living in.

Anna Wintour asked Audra to sing “Cabaret” at a party she was throwing at the Metropolitan Museum. It was a song Audra never wanted to touch. She and Andy Einhorn created a version that is completely Audra. It is darker, haunting and a more intense version.

For her encores an impassioned “Home” from The Wiz, which was rapturous and the duet “Get Happy/Happy Days are Here Again,” sung with Andy Einhorn, which I am sure made his year.

Seeing Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winner Audra McDonald you are watching a national treasure not to be missed. Her vocals are effortlessness and all I could think of was a exquisite rare champagne bottle that is coveted, sparkling, bubbly and astounding

Audra McDonald, Carnegie Hall, December 3, 2022.