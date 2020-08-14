MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Featured

August Picks to Make You Smile

August Picks to Make You Smile

August is the time we start to reflect on the wrap-up of summer and the beginning of fall. There certainly have been some great products this season that have brought us joy during this transition of time.

Fist off most of us are trying to keep up with a health kick. We are loving ZanaJuices.

The food we purchase and eat has been grown mainly using Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium (NPK), which is the minimum requirement to grow food, and has to have pesticides and chemicals used. Because this is true, we need living probiotics, vitamins and minerals. The organic food we should be eating needs to be loaded with vitamins, minerals, and healthy bacteria.

The mindset that a still probiotic powder or capsule containing powder is enough to influence your health as a probiotic supplement is incorrect, and this is why there is  ZanaJuices, to provide you with the living probiotics you need in food, in an easy to drink form: ZanaJuices.In one week you will feel energized and your mood changes to positive.

And, for that relaxing time after a long week, we love Fig & Olive’s new rose wine. The pale pink robe, highly aromatic nose with notes of lychees and citrus are divine. It is rich and fresh with an elegant and balanced mouth. This versatile wine can be enjoyed from appetizers to dessert. It pairs beautifully with a multitude of dishes including grilled fish and meats, seafood, sushi and most Provencal and Mediterranean cuisine. It makes it the best treat with any Fig & Olive dish you are ordering for curbside pick-up, patio seating or home delivery.

Related Items
Featured
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Featured

Little Park The Next New York Attraction and Along the Hudson River

Suzanna BowlingJuly 26, 2020
Read More

Summer of Beauty

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 20, 2020
Read More

Coping With Covid From T2C’s Toronto Writer Steve Ross

Suzanna BowlingJuly 8, 2020
Read More

Remembering Nick Cordero

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 8, 2020
Read More

5 Reasons Why More People Are Using Essential Oils

WriterJuly 7, 2020
Read More

NYC: A City Still Boarded Up

Suzanna BowlingJune 22, 2020
Read More

Good Things Happening…

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 17, 2020
Read More

How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country And The World With Robert R Blume

Suzanna BowlingJune 9, 2020
Read More

When Campaign’s Made Us Remember To Love NY

Suzanna BowlingJune 8, 2020
Read More