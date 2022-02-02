August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean – Simply Sublime 

What a wonderful way to kick off Black History Month in the Windy City. The Goodman Theatre is revisiting a thoroughly engaging production of August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean. For a three hour plus play, there wasn’t a wasted second. Originally staged back in 2003, what a wonderful twentieth year celebration offering. Traditionally, china is the anniversary present symbolizing “the beautiful and delicate balance of love over the past twenty years.” Here, Wilson’s words are the gift that kept on giving.

Ocean marked the first time in the theatre’s history that the Goodman has revisited one of Wilson’s works that had previously premiered there. For those not in the know, August Wilson was a Pittsburgh-born playwright who outspokenly understood the importance of race in artistry decades before it became in vogue. He championed Black performers, speaking in Black voices, produced by Black creative teams and lead that cherished philosophy to both creative and commercial success. Of note, the Goodman Theatre has produced all 10 works in Wilson’s “Century Cycle,” a series of interconnected plays chronicling the Black experience in America. Two of which became Pulitzer Prize-Award winners. This timeline included Gem of the Ocean set in 1904, the roaring twenties of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Tony Award-winner Fences set in the 1957, the turbulent sixties reflected in Two Trains Running and King Headley II unfolding in 1985. Be forewarned, being an August Wilson play, there was some raw language, but for those familiar with his work, that’s to be expected. Director Chuck Smith expertly wove the threads of Wilson’s words and a remarkable ensemble of actors into a winning tapestry of redemption, revelation and heartbreak.

All of the action was set in the Hill District living room of 1839 Wylie Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The world was full of harsh realities of the post slavery years, the South desperately holding on to its racial divides, the North not as welcoming as promised. A powerful knocking at the door from an anguished Citizen Barlow (Sharif Atkins) desperately trying to get a meeting with the mysterious Aunt Ester (Lisa Gaye Dixon) a wise women rumored to be 285 years old. This sage/conjurer/witch doctor of a character with the reputation and perceived ability to “wash men’s souls of their burdens.” Hers is the moral compass that doesn’t always point due north, but has a lasting impact on all who came within her contact. She’s looked after and protected by caregiver, Eli (A.C. Smith) and a stoic housekeeper named Black Mary (Sydney Charles) prone to a few well-timed and well-received act two outbursts. Charles does more with her signature side eye on stage than Wilson could have ever imagined when writing this character and we are all the better for it.

Also hanging about Ester’s abode, recently freed slave, Solly Two Kings (James A. Williams) and travelling salesman, Rutherford Selig (Gary Houston) a mischievous gaffer in cahoots with all of Ester’s strategies. Even the ones that may have skirted the law. As the play’s antagonist, the always winning Kelvin Roston, Jr. was Police Chief Ceasar, a greedy and manipulative proud boy, working the law to further his own avaricious agenda, and just so happened to be Black Mary’s brother. Not thrilled his sister was working as a domestic, and less thrilled Citizen Barlow had eyes for his sibling. Abusing his badge and station, his character an-oh-so-familiar archetype playing out daily on the modern-day nightly news.

As Citizen Barlow worked his way to his own eventual redemption, the creative team’s work shone as well. Linda Buchanan’s exaggerated perspective, wooden slats set design was at one point a structure, the next a textured slave ship prison. Robert Perry’s bold lighting partnered with “City of Bones” slave ship projection, designed by Mike Tutaj, impressed. These breathtaking visual renderings added immeasurable depth and dimension in their powerful act two scene. Not for the casual viewer, every line and every prop had meaning, propelling the story forward so it is important to pay attention. No minute details here. Everything on set had significance including a paper boat that later (spoiler alert) proved quite significant. It ended up being Ester’s paper recording of her bill of sale into slavery, a prop utilized as distraction, to buy time for other character’s well-timed evasion of the law. The not-so-subtle passing of the torch to the younger generation during the riveting final scene, a wonderfully executed punctuation to an astounding production.

It is impressive to note there are multiple productions playing right now in Chicago with largely Black casts and creative teams to choose from. The strongest of them now open at the Goodman Theatre. August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean shone bright like a diamond. Three hours plus in a mask wasn’t a problem for the sold-out crowd I attended with. Covid-19 pandemic mask mandates and proof of vaccination are still required and kudos to the eagle-eyed ushers for being on top of the audience members not in accordance to the very publicized rules and regulations. As for the drama unfolding on the stage, Ocean was simply sublime.

August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean is now playing at the Goodman Theater through February 27, 2022