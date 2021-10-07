Autumn Notable Moments

It’s been a busy fall season. Here are some things that we certainly have appreciated this fall season. The film “Runt” had it’s New York premiere at Spring Studios in Manhattan.

-New York, NY – 20210929 – After Party for the New York Red Carpet Premiere for “RUNT” -PICTURED: Carl Rumbaugh (Producer), Aramis Knight, Nicole Elizabeth Berger, Seth Lee, Gregory Thomas (Producer) -PHOTO by: Marion Curtis / StarPix

Over on Pier 88, Richard Branson launched his epic new ship Scarlet Lady where Major Lazer took the deck for a wild, COVID tested party in the night air.

Scarlet Lady (Courtesy Virgin Voyages)

Lolea, the #1 Sangria in the US, brought their Casa Lolea Pop Up to New York. The Dominick Hotel Rooftop was transformed into the polka dot world of Lolea where guests created “perfect serve” through a 4-step immersive experience, including “Chill & Pour,” “Slice & Peel,” “Pluck & Place” and “Your Lolea Moment. ” The event incredible event was produced by CollXab,

Lolea Sangria presents Casa Lolea at The Dominick with

Ethan D’spain (Rommel Demano, BFA)

TV Personality Josh McBride hosted his annual birthday extravaganza at SLATE NYC on Thursday, September 23rd, with a surprise appearance from Ja Rule.

( Photo credit: Cali Vincent & Carter Oakley)

The Peace Studio, a new non-profit that aims to be a resource for journalists and artists to practice peace in their work and everyday lives, held The Peace Studio Summit. The three-day event was free to all participants and helped cultivate meaningful virtual experiences that fostered a sense of connection aaround the world to show that when working together, peace is possible.

International Day of the Girl was on October 11. On the date VOW launched their International Day of the Girl campaign.

Thousands of attendees headed out to Connecticut to the Greenwich Polo Club, one of the premier polo clubs in the world, to catch the prestigious East Coast Open tournament.

In White Plains, a special screening of director David Midell’s film “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain” took place. The film is executive-produced by Lori McCreary and Morgan Freeman of Revelations Entertainment and produced by Midell and Enrico Natale of Redbird Entertainment.