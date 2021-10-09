Autumn staycation destinations in the UK

Travelling abroad still carries many uncertainties. At any moment – with the pandemic – travelling restrictions are subject to change: you could end up having an enforced period of self-isolation without much warning. Staycations in the UK are naturally an attractive, easier alternative. And there are stunning locations to choose from too! Below we take a look at the best autumn destinations in the UK.

Bath

Bath is a beautiful city any time of the year, but in autumn it takes on an entirely new colour. With sweeping hills in the distance and ornate, historic buildings around every corner, Bath makes for a picturesque getaway. Be sure to take a look around Victoria Park, visit Holburne Museum and cruise down the River Avon.

Staithes

If an idyllic fishing village is what you’re after, then Staithes could be a wonderful option. Situated on the North York Moors coastline, Staithes is perfect if you want to do some nature spotting take in the fresh sea breeze. Scenic boat trips offer you the chance to spot dolphins, porpoises and whales as they hunt. With winding cobbled streets and 18th century cottages dotting the village, there’s plenty to experience away from the sea too.

Peak District

If you’re looking for adventure and activities the Peak District could be an excellent option. The first of the national parks established in England, the Peak District boasts stunning, hilly landscapes and plenty of space to hike, climb and gaze at the scenery. One of the best ways to enjoy it could be in a motorhome. With plenty of motorhome parks around the Peak District you can cover ground quickly and experience something new every day. Just ensure you have motorhome insurance to give yourself peace of mind in case of an accident.

Whitby

Whitby is another quaint fishing town. With a little harbour packed full of boats and a gothic abbey the formed the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Whitby has a unique atmosphere. Alongside the views, the food’s famous too. Whitby is a notoriously good spot for fish and chips, and a fresh supper is a must if you visit.

Glasgow

If you’re keen for a city break in the UK, then Glasgow could be right up your street. The city carries a special atmosphere, and you can experience it by wandering around the famous Glasgow Cathedral and Necropolis. With pretty castles and gardens to explore too, there’s plenty of day trips to be made before you sample the busy Glasgow nights.

Staying in the UK for a holiday doesn’t have to be dull. By visiting any of the locations above this Autumn, you should be able to get your holiday fix.