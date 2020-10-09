MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
AW2020 Highlights Inspirational Virtual Talks with Kevin Hart, Jason Derulo, Nas, Halle Berry and More

We are all wanting a brighter future. Great minds are coming together to make that happen.

Advertising Week was reimagined this year with an enlightening virtual event that was broadcast live this week from New York. The global community came to together for instrumental meetings with senior leaders in productive discussions and had opportunity to learn new skills, meet new business prospects, and gain tools and insights that elevate careers.

Engaging online talks on the agenda included moments with the likes of Kevin Hart, Jason Derulo, Nas, Michael Phelps, Jewel, Katie Couric, Arianna Huffington, Paris Hilton, Kevin Smith, Halle Berry, LL Cool J, and Bozoma Saint John.

Halle Berry spoke about staying positive during the pandemic and the motto of her business venture rē•spin as she sat alongside Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, CEO and Partner at rē•spin.

“There are six pillars in life that I think are the philosophies that I have held in my life and helped propel me forward,” stated the Oscar winner. “They are what are going to get you through this journey… Once you connect with those around you; once you nourish your mind, body, and soul; and once you strengthen yourself; and when you give back you will awaken and arrive at a term of true beauty.”

Advertising Week is all about looking ahead to see what is coming up in core areas such as marketing, inclusion, content and company culture. With so much global disruption, it can be hard to imagine what lies ahead so our speakers have abandoned their crystal balls and will instead bring you practical tips for the short-term future as well as long-term brand building. But with platforms like this we can only hope for a bright and thriving future around the corner.

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

