Award Winning Actors Trezana Beverley & Mary Bacon To Star In – Eleanor and Alice – Conversations Between Two Remarkable Roosevelts

Award-winning Off-Broadway theater, Urban Stages, announces the world premiere of Eleanor and Alice – Conversations Between Two Remarkable Roosevelts by Ellen Abrams and directed by Urban Stages Founder/Artistic Director Frances Hill. Performances begin November 13 in advance of its opening night on Wednesday, November 17, 2022. The play will run through December 4, 2022. Tickets can be purchased by visiting urbanstages.org.

Trezana Beverley

Starring Tony Award-Winner Trezana Beverley (Broadway: For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf) as Eleanor Roosevelt

Mary Bacon

and Drama Desk Award-Winner Mary Bacon (Public’s Coal Country) as Alice Roosevelt Longworth, Eleanor and Alice centers on two of the most influential women of the 20th century. Throughout the historical drama, Eleanor and Alice Roosevelt – friends, cousins, and rivals – meet at eight crucial moments over the course of their lives. They feud, laugh, commiserate, and argue over their husbands, children, the nature of politics and the state of the world. One a Democrat and one a Republican, throughout 60 years of meetings they witness a changing world from their own unique vantage points. Through their accomplishments, Eleanor and Alice ultimately help build a foundation that benefits women in politics today.

Ellen Abrams’ plays have been performed in theaters throughout the East Coast and her short play, Lizzie Borden Gets Engaged, has recently been published by Smith & Kraus. Previously, Eleanor and Alice was performed as an online radio play and as a staged reading at FDR 4 Freedoms Park (Roosevelt Island) through Urban Stages’ Outreach program.

