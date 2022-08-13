Baby Brasa A Feast For Your Eyes

Baby Brasa located at 173 7th Ave South, in the heart of the Village was founded in 2016 to bring the iconic Peruvian cuisine & Brazilian flair to NYC. The calm and inviting atmosphere is welcoming and serene. This is the perfect place for a romantic dinner, a business luncheon or a girls night out.

Seriously thirsty and needing a frozen refreshment, I started with the Pink Flaming0 ($18). Infused with Tito’s vodka, frozen Whispering Angel rose, watermelon purée, lime juice, this frozen slushy is packed with a punch and throughly entertaining.

My guest wanting a non – alcoholic beverage ordered the Lychee Mojito ($10) Lychee, mint, ginger ale, raw sugar cane.

For the table we ordered Baby Arepas ($18) Ground maize pancake, stuffed with white cheese. chorizo, sweet plantain & avocado on top (four pieces per serving). Think more of a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich.

Anna ordered the Crispy Rock Shrimp$18 done with sriracha honey glaze, scallions, sesame seeds, chili served with chipotle mayo a combination of sweet and spicy. This might have been my favorite dish.

I ordered the Shrimp Anticucho ($18) grilled shrimp and pineapple skewer, cilantro, lime and olive oil, which has a wonderful smokey flavor. Both shrimp dishes with a salad to share make the perfect luncheon.

Anna choose the Classic Ceviche ($21) Flounder fish, red onions, sweet potato, Rocoto lime marinade, cilantro, Peruvian steamed corn and crunchy corn nuts.

For me the Amazon Fried Rice ($28) with Barbecued pork ribs served with sweet plantain fried rices. The ribs were melt in your mouth delicious. Not being a fan of plantains I ask for them to be removed and viola the request was granted. This dish is a little to salty for my taste.

Without a great dessert, a restaurant to me is just passable, but the Vanilla Flan ($16) was to die for. The sauces of caramel and raspberry were sensational. This is a must order.

Our waitress was the adorable Anna who was helpful and delightful.

When critiquing a restaurant, often you get to meet the chef and get insight into the cuisine. Chef Sebastian Vega hails from Puru and confirmed our suspicion that this food has a Japanese influence and corn plays a big part of the ingredients.

The perfect ice coffee ($4) ended a perfect meal.

