Baby Brasa A Feast For Your Eyes

Baby Brasa located at 173 7th Ave South, in the heart of the Village was founded in 2016 to bring the iconic Peruvian cuisine & Brazilian flair to NYC. The calm and inviting atmosphere is welcoming and serene. This is the perfect place for a romantic dinner, a business luncheon or a girls night out.

Seriously thirsty and needing a frozen refreshment, I started with the Pink Flaming0 ($18). Infused with Tito’s vodka, frozen Whispering Angel rose, watermelon purée, lime juice, this frozen slushy is packed with a punch and throughly entertaining.

My guest wanting a non – alcoholic beverage ordered the Lychee Mojito ($10) Lychee, mint, ginger ale, raw sugar cane.

For the table we ordered Baby Arepas ($18) Ground maize pancake, stuffed with white cheese. chorizo, sweet plantain & avocado on top (four pieces per serving). Think more of a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich. 

Anna ordered the Crispy Rock Shrimp$18 done with sriracha honey glaze, scallions, sesame seeds, chili served with chipotle mayo a combination of sweet and spicy. This might have been my favorite dish.

I ordered the Shrimp Anticucho ($18) grilled shrimp and pineapple skewer, cilantro, lime and olive oil, which has a wonderful smokey flavor. Both shrimp dishes with a salad to share make the perfect luncheon.

Anna choose the Classic Ceviche ($21) Flounder fish, red onions, sweet potato, Rocoto lime marinade, cilantro, Peruvian steamed corn and crunchy corn nuts.

For me the Amazon Fried Rice ($28) with Barbecued pork ribs served with sweet plantain fried rices. The ribs were melt in your mouth delicious. Not being a fan of plantains I ask for them to be removed and viola the request was granted. This dish is a little to salty for my taste.

Without a great dessert, a restaurant to me is just passable, but the Vanilla Flan ($16) was to die for. The sauces of caramel and raspberry were sensational. This is a must order.

Our waitress was the adorable Anna who was helpful and delightful.

When critiquing a restaurant, often you get to meet the chef and get insight into the cuisine. Chef Sebastian Vega hails from Puru and confirmed our suspicion that this food has a Japanese influence and corn plays a big part of the ingredients.

The perfect ice coffee ($4) ended a perfect meal.

Baby Brasa: 173 7th Ave South

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

