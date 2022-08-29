Back Again and Just As Fabulous at Event Cruises The Perfect Place To Have a Birthday Party

I wrote about NYC’s fabulous Bottomless Cruise back on August 15th. My friend Marya upon hearing about this wanted to throw our friend Chandru a birthday celebration here, so off we went to play tourist and ended up having the time of our lives. In the party was Ilona Lee Founder & CEO of Ile Maison Magazine, Marya Coburn screen and TV actress, Gerry Roses, Sandra Carvelho and Chandru Ramnami of RSNY Reality and myself.

The day was perfect as we headed to Pier 36 and The Manhattan. As I stated there are 3 decks to take in the sights and this time we went to the top. Wow did I miss this the first time.

For two hours you cruise past the Brooklyn Bridge, down the Hudson River, back to Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, all the while enjoying a seriously a 3-course delicious gourmet brunch with bottomless mimosas, coffee, tea or juice. They are more drink options available for purchase on board.

The food: homemade bakery treats, a watermelon Salad with cucumbers, pumpkin seeds, ricotta cheese & lemon vinaigrette and smoked salmon toast with filone bread, tomatoes, capers, shaved red onions, cream cheese & lemon made the start heavenly.

For entree’s we mixed it up. Shandru, Ilona and I had the fabulous grits with mozzarella cheese, 4 grilled jumbo shrimp, coconut flakes & tamarid chili sauce that is sweet, tart and spicy.

Marya had a cheese burger

Sandra had Gluten Free Penne

and Gerry had Chicken and Waffles.

For dessert Chocolate with raspberry coulis

and New York Cheese Cake with berries and mango sauce.

The DJ who plays a modern twist on classics had everyone dancing.

I proved to my friends this truely is the best brunch in all of New York!

The cruises departs every Sat, Sun at 12:00pm from Pier 36 at 299 South Street and best of all there are new fall cruises. We can’t wait to get back on.

@eventcruises_nyc #eventcruisesnyc. @topviewnyc #topviewnyc