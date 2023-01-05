Back by Popular Demand Birdland Jazz Club Presents Julie Halston

Birdland Jazz Club will present the return of Julie Halston – the brilliant Tony Award-winning comedic actress – on Monday, January 30 at 7:00 PM. With her new show “Back by Popular Demand,” Ms. Halston will assess the state of the world, the state of her life and the state of her hair. There is a $40 music charge. There is a livestream available for $20. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Julie Halston was awarded the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in 2021 for her advocacy on behalf of The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Her extensive Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include Tootsie, You Can’t Take It with You (Richard Seff Award for her performance), Hairspray, Anything Goes, Gypsy, Twentieth Century, Fairycakes, and many more. She is a co-founding member of Charles Busch’s legendary theatre company, Theatre-in-Limbo, and has garnered several Drama Desk nominations for her performances with the company including The Divine Sister, Red Scare on Sunset, and The Lady in Question. Television credits include the recurring role of Sharon on HBO’s on “Gossip Girl,” “The Good Fight,” “Almost Family,” and “Divorce.” She also reprised her popular character of Bitsy Von Muffling on HBO’s “And Just Like That.” She can be seen in the upcoming independent features of The Sixth Reel, Intermedium, Simchas and Sorrows, and Dirty Rhetoric. Miss Halston’s web series, Virtual Halston, became a pandemic hit with over 40 episodes on YouTube.

Birdland Jazz Club will present Julie Halston on Monday, January 30 at 7:00 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. There is a livestream available for $20. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.