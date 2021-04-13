BAFTA Winner ‘The Father’ Will Move You

The Father has won BAFTA awards for Leading Actor for Anthony Hopkins

and Adapted Screenplay for Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller. Next up it is a for the 2021 Academy Awards.

Anthony is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter, Anne, encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can’t make daily visits anymore and Anthony’s grip on reality is unravelling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her? The Father warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant – a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives.

Check it out now in theaters nationwide and on VOD.