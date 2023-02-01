Bahria Town Karachi | Payment Plan 2023 | Location | Map

Bahria Town Karachi 2 is an enormous housing society that was announced in the last few days. It is an upscale area with attractive developments, offering tranquil homes and amazing investment opportunities..The debut of BTK 2 gives people an opportunity to embark on a fresh lifestyle and take pleasure in the taste of luxury without breaking the bank.

It is yet another masterpiece of the most renowned developers and is owned by Malik Riaz. Bahria Town is a brand and a shining star in the real estate field.

Original Post Here : Bahria Town Karachi 2 | Payment Plan 2023 | Location | Map | NOC

Bahria Town Karachi 2 Location

Location is the main factor for all the properties. A well-placed location determines the final decision for a residential project.The Bahria Town Karachi 2 location is attractive, away from the bustle and hustle of city life. It is growing rapidly at the M9 Motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad.

The distance between BTK 2 and Bahria Town Karachi Phase 1 is between 34 and 36 km. Many of the well-respected housing projects are being developed nearby, including:

ASF Karachi

DHA Karachi

Bin Ahsan Green City Karachi

Commander City Karachi

Bahria Town Karachi 2 Master Plan

The masterplan community is planned on an extensive area of land. There is even information about it being more than Bahria Town Karachi 1. The entire area includes several sectors and blocks. The society’s developers have just released their plan (planning diagram).

Plots for Sale in BTK 2

Bahria Town Karachi 2 plots are thoughtfully designed to meet the requirements of both investors and buyers.. In addition, there is information on the possibility that Bahria Town will also offer industrial land (bigger size plots) to allow the development of major industries. The society’s management has confirmed the size of these plots:

125 Sq Yards Residential Plots

250 Sq Yards Residential Plots

500 Sq Yards Residential Plots

1000 Sq Yards Residential Plots

125 Sq Yards Commercial Plots

500 Sq Yards Commercial Plots

250 Sq. Yards of Luxury Villas with 3 bedrooms accommodation

Properties Expected to Launch Later

2000 Sq Yards Residential Plots

4000 Sq Yards and Bigger Sizes of Other Plots + Farmhouses Land

250 Sq Yards and 500 Sq Yards Villas

Bahria Town Karachi 2 Payment Plan

BTK 2 is an impressive project in the city of lights, offering affordable and modern living and investment opportunities.According to the most recent updates, it will allow you to purchase plots using a 10% down payment and then a flexible four-year installment plan. The property will be transferred prior to the end of the plan.

125 sq. yd. Plots for Sale in BTK 2

The residential plots with 125 square yards are available for purchase at PKR 4499,000/- only, whereas reservations will begin at PKR 4.99 lacs. The plan will be paid in quarterly installments (250,000 each). The cost for registration of this plot is PKR 10,000, while the foam fee is PKR 1,000 dollars only.

250 sq. yd. Plots for Sale in BTK 2

The plots for residential development with a total area of 250 sq yards are available for sale at PKR 7499,000/- only, whereas reservationcs. The remaining amount is due in a 4 year flexible installment plan. This plan includes several quarterly installmentss will begin at PKR 7.99 la

1 Kanal Plots for Sale in BTK 2

These residential parcels that measure 1,000 square yards are available for purchase at PKR 12,999,000/- while the booking process starts at PKR 9.99 lacs. The remaining sum is payable over 4 years of a flexible payment plan. This plan will include many installments over a period of time, each of which is PKR 750,000. The cost of registration for the plots amounts to PKR 10,000/-, while the foam fee is PKR 1000 only.

2 Kanal Plots for Sale in BTK 2

The residential plots that cover 2000 square yards are available for purchase at the amount of PKR 22,499,000. Booking starts from PKR 1,999,000. The plan will include several quarterly installments, where each one costs PKR 1,218,250/-. The cost for registration of the plots is PKR 10,000, and the fee for foam is PKR 1,000.

125 Sq Yards Commercial Plots for Sale in BTK 2

Commercial plots are available for PKR 19,999,000, and booking will begin from PKR 2,199,000.. The plan will be divided into quarterly installments where each one costs PKR 1,112,500The registration cost for the plots is PKR 10,000, and the foam fee is PKR 1000 only. Additionally, the property will be transferred promptly after the successful completion of the payment plan.

250 Sq Yards Commercial Plots for Sale in BTK 2

Commercial plots are available at PKR 34,999,000, whereas the booking fee starts at 2,999,000. The remaining sum is payable over 4 years with a flexible payment plan. This plan will include many installments over a period where each installment costs PKR 2,000,000. The cost for registration of the plots is PKR 10,000, and the fee for foam is PKR 1,000 only. Additionally, the property will be transferred shortly after the completion of the payment plan.

125 Sq Yards Villas for Sale in BTK 2

The luxury villas will provide 3 bedrooms for the affordable cost of PKR 14,999,000. While the booking price will start at PKR 1,499,000. The plan will be divided into multiple installments, each costing PKR 843,750. The fee for the registration of the plots will be PKR 10,000, and the foam fee is PKR 1000/. Additionally, the plot will be transferred quickly following the successful completion of the installment plan

2 Beds Apartments for Sale in BTK 2

The unique designs and modern living spaces are the heart of this magnificent society. 2 Beds apartments, similar to the Bahria Apartments Precinct 19, will be constructed at Bahria Town 2. The price of the launching apartments will range from PKR 85 lacs to one crore.

3 Beds Apartments for Sale in BTK 2

These are ideal living spaces to enjoy a relaxed and tranquil life with your loved ones. 3 Beds apartments that are similar to the Bahria Apartments Precinct 19 will be built at Bahria Town 2. The price of the launching apartments will range from PKR 1.50 crores to PKR 1.80 crores.

4 Beds Apartments for Sale in BTK 2

These are the most suitable apartments for bigger families, where living is like a daydream. Apartments with 4 beds, similar to the Bahria Apartments Precinct 19, will be constructed at Bahria Town 2. The prices for these apartments will range from PKR 2 crores to PKR 2.60 crores.

Comparative Analysis with other Societies

The prices of the plots within BTK 2 may seem high. However, they are not. Let us look at the comparison of Bahria Town Karachi 2 properties with other societies. In 2022, residential plots of 120 square yards in nearby communities were offered in 8 to 10 lacs..

Significant Features of Bahria Town Karachi 2

BTK 2 is planned as an innovative housing society providing an intelligent living space with amazing amenities and features. From the location, planning, as well as smart facilities, property management and even planning everything in this world, is remarkable. But, some key features of this venture include:

Bahria Town Karachi 2 Launch Date

The amazing project has been launched already. The event took place on January 5, 2023.

Development Updates

Bahria Town management always impresses its customers with its speedy development of projects. The work to develop Bahria Town Karachi 2 is almost complete..

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Here are the answers to your most frequently asked questions concerning this project:

Q1. What is the address for Bahria Town Karachi 2?

Ans. The society is situated between 5-6 KM from DHA Karachi. Its exact location is on the M9 Super Highway. Many of the most attractive housing developments are situated just a few miles.

Q2. When Bahria Town Karachi 2 is Launching?

Ans. Its advertising has already begun. It will be officially launched during the first week of January 2023.

Q3. Which properties are there that are in BTK 2?

Ans. A wide range of options will be offered at Bahria Town Karachi 2. You can choose between commercial, residential as well as a range of industrial alternatives.

Q4. Are there residential houses located in Bahria Town Karachi 2?

Ans. You can buy plots of 125 square yards, plots of 250 sq yards, plots of 500 sq yards, and plots of 1000 sq yards at a reasonable price. Additionally, the Bahria management confirmed the announcement of the 125 sq yards villas.

Q5. Which commercial properties are in BTK 2?

Ans. These commercial properties will consist of 125 square yards and plots of 500 sq yards.

Q6. The most important aspect that is unique to BTK 2?

Ans. Everything from development to planning and pricing is attractive within Bahria Town Karachi 2. But”lease” and installment plans are the most popular “lease” and installment plans are capturing the attention of people.

Q7. Does investing make sense for Bahria Town Karachi Phase 2?

Ans. It’s 100% effective, no matter if you want to make immediate gains or get the most investment returns. This could be a suitable option for you.