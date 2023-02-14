Dance
Ballet Austin Brings Out New Documentary Finding Light Highlighting The Holocaust and Humanity
Ballet Austin is pleased to announce that Finding Light, a documentary detailing the story behind choreographer Stephen Mills’ Light / The Holocaust & Humanity Project (Light), received the “Best Documentary” award from both the Berlin Indie Film Festival and the Rome International Movie Awards. The film is also an official selection of notable festivals across the United States and the world, including a world premiere at the prestigious Miami Jewish Film Festival and a screening at the Cannes World Film Festival.
FINDING LIGHT [Official Trailer] from Ballet Austin on Vimeo.
Illuminated through the story of Holocaust survivor Naomi Warren, Finding Light takes the audience on a journey focused on Naomi’s life within three death camps while making relevant connections to current human rights issues through the lens of dance.
The production premiered on April 1, 2005 as a part of Ballet Austin’s 2004/05 season. Since then, Mills has licensed the production to Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in 2009, Colorado Ballet in 2013, and Nashville Ballet in 2018. Ballet Austin toured the ballet nationally in Miami and West Palm Beach and internationally in three cities in Israel (Akko, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem).
The ballet returns to Austin March 31-April 2 at the Long Center for the Performing Arts as a part of Ballet Austin’s current season.
Stephen Mills, Ballet Austin’s Sarah & Ernest Butler Family Fund Artistic Director, developed and choreographed Light; it has been an ongoing project of his for the past 17 years. Mills toured seven concentration camps in Europe in preparation for the creation of Light. He also spoke extensively with Holocaust survivor Naomi Warren, whose story serves as the inspiration for Light. The final result is a full-length contemporary ballet and Holocaust education partnership that promotes the protection of human rights against bigotry and hate through arts, education, and public dialogue.
Mills said of the piece: “Light challenges communities to work collaboratively to consider the ‘difficult knowledge’ presented by the Holocaust. Citizens are asked to hold themselves and each other accountable for any act of disregard for human rights and to learn by studying the ethical, historical and representation issues of the Holocaust through public lectures, a production by Ballet Austin, screenings of Finding Light, as well as other public conversations. In closing, citizens are encouraged to consider how the study of the Holocaust might foster dialogue regarding contemporary issues of genocide, bigotry, and hate.”
The feature documentary shares a behind-the-scenes look at the creation process of the poignant production. The film’s director and producer, Lone Star Emmy®-winning filmmaker Paul Michael Bloodgood, is a former dancer with Ballet Austin and member of the original cast of the dance production. Having been an integral part of the creation and touring of the work, Bloodgood brings a unique first-person perspective to this documentary. “As a filmmaker, the story of the creation of Light was instantly something I wanted to share through the lens of film – but the right timing didn’t reveal itself until 2019. The catastrophic loss endured during the Holocaust can’t possibly be distilled down to a single book or film, but I truly believe in the worldwide effort to continue spreading awareness and keeping community dialogue open concerning social justice and human rights,” Paul Michael Bloodgood says of the project.
Known for his innovative and collaborative choreographic projects, Stephen Mills has dance works in the repertoires of companies across the United States and around the world. From his inaugural season as Artistic Director in 2000, Mills attracted attention from around the United States with his world-premiere production of Hamlet, hailed by Dance Magazine as “…sleek and sophisticated.” The Washington Post recognized Ballet Austin as “one of the nation’s best-kept ballet secrets” in 2004 after Ballet Austin performed Mills’ world premiere of The Taming of the Shrew, commissioned by and performed at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The Company was first invited to perform at the Kennedy Center in January of 2002 with the Mills production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and at The Joyce Theater in New York City in 2004. In 2005 after two years of extensive research, Mills led a community- wide human rights collaboration that culminated in the world premiere work Light / The Holocaust & Humanity Project. In 2006, Light / The Holocaust & Humanity Project was awarded the Audrey & Raymond Maislin Humanitarian Award by the Anti-Defamation League. In September of 2013, the work made its international debut with a tour in three cities across Israel.
In 1998, Mills was the choreographer chosen to represent the United States through his work, Ashes, at Les Rencontres Chorégraphiques Internationales de Seine-Saint-Denis in Paris. Most recently, Mills was awarded the Steinberg Award, the top honor at Le Festival des Arts de Saint- Sauveur International Choreographic Competition for One / the body’s grace. Mills has created more than 40 works for companies in the United States and abroad. His ballets are in the repertoires of such companies as Hong Kong Ballet, Ballet Augsburg, American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, Atlanta Ballet, Milwaukee Ballet, Washington Ballet, Cuballet in Havana, Cuba, BalletMet Columbus, Dayton Ballet, Sarasota Ballet, Ballet Pacifica, Dallas Black Dance Theater, Louisville Ballet, Nashville Ballet, Colorado Ballet, Texas Ballet Theater, The Sacramento Ballet, and Dance Kaleidoscope. He has worked in collaboration with such luminaries as the eight-time Grammy Award-winning band, Asleep at the Wheel, Shawn Colvin, and internationally renowned flamenco artist José Greco II.
As a dancer Mills performed with a wide variety of companies such as the world-renowned Harkness Ballet and The American Dance Machine under the direction of Lee Theodore. He also performed with the Cincinnati Ballet and The Indianapolis Ballet Theatre before becoming a part of Ballet Austin. Mills has danced principal roles in the Balanchine repertoire, as well as works by Choo-San Goh, John Butler, Ohad Naharin, Vicente Nebrada, Domy Reiter-Soffer, and Mark Dendy.
In addition to his work as a choreographer, Mills is a master teacher committed to developing dancers. He has been invited as guest faculty at many pre-professional academies including Jacob’s Pillow, Goucher College, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts in Dallas, The Virginia School of the Arts, The New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts, Stephens College and Point Park University in Pittsburgh. Mills is a member of the national dance service organization Dance / USA and has served both in leadership roles and on the Board of Trustees for the organization.
Lone Star Emmy®-winning filmmaker Paul Michael Bloodgood enjoyed a career spanning 20 years as a professional ballet dancer with Ballet Austin and Ballet Pacifica, performing in a myriad of principal roles in works such as Hamlet, Romeo & Juliet, Giselle, Swan Lake, La Sylphide, The Sleeping Beauty, The Firebird, Coppélia, Agon, Allegro Brillante, an original cast member of Light / The Holocaust & Humanity Project, as well as originating “Beast” in Stephen Mills’ Belle Redux / A Tale of Beauty & The Beast.
Paul Michael has a Bachelor of Arts in Dance and the Humanities from St. Edward’s University and is a union stunt performer with recent work in Martin Scorsese’s next film Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming Hypnotic starring Ben Affleck, multiple episode appearances on seasons 5-8 of Fear the Walking Dead, and season 2 of Leverage: Redemption. Paul Michael has appeared in major feature films including Michael Bay’s Transformers, Forest Whitaker’s First Daughter starring Katie Holmes and Michael Keaton, Richard Linklater’s Bernie starring Jack Black, and alongside Mena Suvari and Jason Biggs in the Wheatus music video for the film Loser.
Executive produced by Academy Award®-winner, James Moll (Foo Fighters: Back and Forth), Paul Michael’s feature film Trenches of Rock premiered at the Atlanta Film Festival, garnering the attention of festivals worldwide, receiving 14 accolades including multiple “Best Feature Documentary” and “Best Director” awards (available on iTunes / Amazon / Google Play / DirecTV). Paul Michael collaborated with choreographer Stephen Mills on the Lone Star Emmy®-winning dance film, Preludes/Beginnings which premiered on Austin PBS. A member of SAG-AFTRA since 2003 and a 4-time Austin Critics Table Award recipient, Paul Michael credits his extensive background in film, music, and dance for his approach to creative storytelling.
Tickets for Ballet Austin’s upcoming live production of Light / The Holocaust & Humanity Project are on sale now. Visit balletaustin.org to reserve seats online, or contact Ballet Austin’s Box Office at 512.476.2163, weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. CT for personalized assistance.
Finding Light New York Theatrical Screening: Feb. 18th @12:30pm. Q&A w/film director, Paul Michael Bloodgood and dance choreographer, Stephen Mills at Cinema Village (22 E 12th St.)
Dance
T2C Goes To APAP
Once again it was great to see outstanding performers in person presenting over this exciting week-end. At Jimaame Smith’s show at the Green Room the audience was treated to a surprise appearance with the band by the marvellous Marilyn Maye. T2C was able to capture a few of the acts on video.
APAP/NYC is the world’s premier gathering of the performing arts presenting, booking and touring industry and the annual members conference of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals. The Association of Performing Arts Professionals is the national service, advocacy and membership organization for the live performing arts field.
APAP is dedicated to developing and supporting a robust performing arts presenting, booking and touring industry and the professionals who work within.
Art
Blended City Announces Their New Arts NonProfit Organization
Blended City is a production house of creativity. Our mission is to support and connect non-traditional artists in disadvantaged communities by providing a multidisciplinary space to create. Our platform provides opportunities to teach, workshop, showcase, and produce new work within NYC’s performing arts community.
With a strong focus on the work of Latinx, LGBTQ+, and female-identifying creators, we offer artists of all races, genders, sexual orientations, social classes, and physical abilities a safe and encouraging space to express their lived experiences. We accomplish this mission by curating and producing in-person and virtual multi-arts events, including Off-Off Broadway plays, staged readings, and monologue showcases; open mics; performance festivals; film screenings; visual arts showcases; literary readings; and educational workshops. We offer in-person programs at a variety of performance venues, arts centers, and outdoor locations throughout NYC’s five boroughs, as well as virtual events through such platforms as Zoom and Google Meet. As advocates for the use of theatricality, artistry, and self-expression as uniting forces for artists and audiences of all backgrounds, we offer our programming for free or low cost to all members of our extended communities.
Nick Luis and Ashley L. Canfield established Blended City as an LLC in June 2017, after producing and starring in a sold out production of “Water by the Spoonful” by Quiara Alegria Hudes. Based on the success of this endeavor, they sought to build a platform to provide performance, training, and networking opportunities for artists from under-served NYC communities. From 2017-2019 Blended City offered a variety of recurring public events at the Lower East Side’s Karma Lounge, including Monologue Monday actor showcases, and Spotlight Saturday multi-arts events which featured music, dance, theatrical scenes and monologues, spoken word performances, and live visual art demonstrations. During this time, the company also produced full-length stage and film offerings such as Ashley’s 2017 play “Dirt Is Where Flowers Grow” and Nick’s 2019 web series “Fairies,” as well as community-building and fundraising events including the Glitter Ball queer performance party, The City is Ours Hip Hop festival, and the Amplified Art Gallery visual arts showcase. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Blended City formed a partnership with the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and extended its programming to include such offerings as the Night of Vibes online variety show, and a Zoom co-production of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s “Rough Magic.” In March 2021, Blended City partnered with The Living Lab/Columbia University for the hybrid production “Happy Tuesday,” a live-streamed play centered on homelessness, bail reform, and racial justice which allowed virtual audiences to vote in real-time to guide characters’ decisions at key moments throughout the show. As in-person events resumed, Blended City formed additional partnerships with nonprofit arts organizations, small businesses, and local artists to further support the arts community in NYC. Throughout 2021-2022, the company joined forces with the Wild Project, the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and Pipeline Theater Company to produce “Wild Culture,” an outdoor open-mic and multi-arts event supported by NYC’s Open Streets program; collaborated with The Queens Social lounge in Astoria, Queens for the first annual Universal Lens Film Festival, which featured the world premieres of 10 short films by minority, LGBTQ+, and female-identifying creators; and produced their first short film, “Pansy Craze,” a 1920s queer love story set in Brooklyn, NY. Following their nonprofit incorporation in 2022, Blended City plans to produce two additional short films, offer a second annual Universal Lens festival in Brooklyn, NY, and develop additional performance and networking events for artists from diverse and under-served communities.
Born & raised in NYC, Nick Luis is a queer and gay Latinx individual who graduated in 2021 from CUNY Baruch College with a Masters in Arts Administration. He is the co-Founder and Artistic Director of Blended CIty. As a producer, actor and creator, he seeks to bring people together through art and storytelling in order to foster cultural exchanges and promote a more progressive and connected society. His recent producer credits include organizing and curating the outdoor performance festival Wild Culture: An Artistic Exchange with Pipeline Theater Company, the Nuyorican Poets Cafe & The Wild Project; and co-producing the hit Broadway musical “Come From Away.” As a performer, he led the cast of a virtual production of Roberto Aguirre Sacasa’s “Rough Magic” as Prospero; the play was produced by Blended City and the Nuyorican Poets Cafe, and directed by Blended City co-founder Ashley L. Canfield. He is also a published poet in the LGBTQ+ Anthology series “Out Loud” (Read Or Green Books, 2022). Finally, Nick is a meditation teacher and the owner of the meditation center Mage Meditations, which provides guided meditations and mental health coaching to help LGBTQ+ and Accomplice creative artists align, balance and heal from within.
Ashley L. Canfield is a Bronx-born Nuyorican writer, director, and producer, taking the industry by storm as an advocate for the work of female-identifying, Latinx, and socially-underserved artists. Ashley has a passion for storytelling and creating art. She is also co-host of the Podcast The Alignment Lab and Owner of the online store Just Cool Creations that makes inspirational gifts and apparel. Ashley received a certificate in Nonprofit management in Leadership from University at Buffalo, and a certificate in Graphic Design from the California Institute of the Arts to expand her skills and capabilities. In 2017, She wrote and directed ‘Dirt is Where Flowers Grow’ (Teatro LaTea). Recently, she wrote and directed the short play ‘Papi’, which won the First-Place “Best of Fest” award in the 2021 Nuyorican Poets Cafe Online Theater Festival. Additional directing credits include Roberto Aguirre Sacasa’s ‘Rough Magic’, the Nuyorican Poets Cafe’s first full-length Zoom play; and The Living Lab/Columbia University’s interactive live streamed play ‘Happy Tuesday’. She is the Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Blended City, and served as lead producer for the company’s Monologue Monday and Spotlight Saturday theatrical showcases, the City Is Ours Hip Hop Festival, the Universal Lens Film Festival, and the short film ‘Pansy Craze’.
Dance
Rauschenberg Medical Emergency Grant Application Ends Friday The 13th
Friday 1/13 (5 pm) is the deadline for applying to NYFA’s Rauschenberg Medical Emergency Grants, which “provides one-time grants of up to $5,000 for recent unexpected medical, dental, and mental health emergencies to artists in financial need who are creating in the visual arts, film/video/electronic/digital arts, and choreography…” Funds may be requested for emergencies occurring 4/1/22 and later. Grants may be requested for expenses already paid, pending, or for treatment the artist is putting off due to lack of funds.
To be eligible to apply, you must:
• Be an artist creating in visual arts, film/video/digital/electronic arts, or choreography
• Be 21 years or older on the cycle’s deadline
• Reside in the United States, the District of Columbia, a Tribal Nation, or a U.S. Territory
• Have an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or lower for an individual, or $150,000 for joint filers, averaged over the last two federal tax returns
• Your medical emergency and treatment must have occurred in the U.S. (including D.C., Tribal Nations and U.S. Territories)
• Demonstrate recent and sustained activity in your artistic discipline
• Not be enrolled in any degree-seeking program
For more information visit:
https://www.nyfa.org/awards-grants/rauschenberg-medical-emergency-grants/
Questions: emergencyfunds@nyfa.org
The first step in applying is to determine your basic eligibility. To be eligible, you must be able to answer “Yes” to these statements. If you can, please continue to complete the application. If you cannot, you are not eligible to apply. Please see our list of other artist emergency resources at https://www.nyfa.org/online-resources/emergency-resources/.
