MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Shopping

Banging 4th of July Sales

Banging 4th of July Sales

Independence Day fires up online shopping and sales galore.

Adidas: Use code JULY to save 30% site-wide at Adidas. 

Amazon: As long as you’re ok with purchasing a refurbished item, you can save over 50% off select Amazon devices right now. 

Anthropologie: Take an extra 40% off over 2,000 sale items at Anthro. 

B&H Photofind special deals on Apple, laptops, cameras and more this 4th of July!

Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% now through July 5 during Bed Bath & Beyond’s 4th of July sales event.

Best Buy: During Best Buy’s 4th of July sale, you can save hundreds on smart TVs, noise-canceling headphones and other tech items. 

Brooklyn Candle Co: Now through July 5, the cool candle company is offering 15% off orders over $50; 20% off orders of $100 or above; and 25% off when you spend $150 or more.

Brooklinen: Update your bedding and towels and save 15% in the process when you shop Brooklinen’s The Great Indoors Event now until July 7. The discount will be applied to your cart automatically at checkout. 

Casper: Get 30% off mattress bundles, 15% off mattresses and 10% off just about everything else on Casper’s site during the brand’s 4th of July sale. 

HP: Save up to 58% on select laptops, monitors and computer accessories for a limited time. 

Home Depot: Save big on deals across all categories during Home Depot’s 4th of July sales event.

J. Crew: Code BESTSALE will score you up to 70% off full-price men’s, women’s and kids’ fashion during J. Crew’s End Of Season Sale. 

JBL: Thanks to JBL’s True Summer sale, you can score up to 40% off of the brand’s top headphones, speakers and more. 

Kate Spade: The cheery accessory brand is giving us something to smile about. This weekend, you can score an extra 40% off sale items with the code EXTRA40.

Laura Mercier: Get up to 30% off some of Laura Mercier’s best-sellers during the brand’s Long Weekend Sale. 

Levi’s: If you want to restock your denim rotation, Levi’s is taking an extra 50% off all sale styles.

Macy’s: Get up to 60% off clothes, shoes and accessories for the whole family at Macy’s, plus take an extra 20% off already-discounted clearance items with code FOURTH

Microsoft: Microsoft is running a Back-to-School Sale, where you can save up to $500 on your laptop purchase. 

Newegg: Newegg’s Independence Day sale includes deals on wireless earbuds, gaming monitors, security cameras and more. 

Nordstrom: Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale doesn’t start until later this month, but the department store just added thousands of new items to its sale section, including some at 60% off. 

NordicTrack: In honor of the 4th of July, NordicTrack is slashing the price of select treadmills, ellipticals and rowing machines.

NutriBullet: Craving a big glass of freshly squeezed orange juice? NutriBullet is taking 20% off of the brand’s three juicers. All you need to do is enter the promo code JUICING at checkout.

Raymour & Flanigan: Take up to 15% off home furniture, decor and more now through July 8.

Reebok: The British brand is honoring 4th of July by offering 30% off site-wide. Simply enter the promo code JULY4 and watch those discounts come pouring in.

Saks Fifth Avenue: During Saks’ Designer sale, you can save up to 70% on clothes, shoes, jewelry and handbags from brands like Balenciaga, LoveShackFancy and Rag & Bone. 

Samsonite: The popular luggage brand is offering an additional 20% off its stock with the code EXTRA20. Consider this your sign to book a vacation.

Samsung: Samsung’s offers section is chock full of markdowns on everything from appliances to smartphones. 

Sephora: Save up to 50% on hundreds of beauty products during Sephora’s 4th of July Sale. 

Soul: This weekend, the headphones brand is taking up to 25% off of its popular pairs.

Spanx: In honor of 4th of July, you can snag an extra 30% off Spanx’s sale items. The deals run the gamut from shapewear to sports bras. 

Sur La Table: Code STARS will get you 20% off your Sur La Table purchase now through Monday. 

Target: Target’s Summer Sale features markdowns on video games, laptops and other electronics. 

Tory Burch: Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual sale is live now through July 5, meaning you can save an extra 25% on already-discounted clothes, shoes and accessories with code EXTRA

Wayfair: Now through July 4, you can take up to 60% off furniture, home decor and even some appliances thanks to Wayfair’s 4th of July Sale—no promo code necessary. 

Williams Sonoma: For a limited time, you can shop Williams Sonoma’s Warehouse Sale event and save up to 75% on thousands of items.

Walmart: Shop Apple AirPods at their lowest price since Black Friday, plus hundreds of other electronics on sale. 

Related Items
Shopping

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Shopping

Lego Rebuilds New York City

Suzanna BowlingJuly 3, 2021
Read More

Couture Furniture with Stylish MLL Custom

Suzanna BowlingJune 28, 2021
Read More

20 Creative Ideas to Decorate your Dance Studio

WriterJune 28, 2021
Read More

3 reasons why diamonds are still so popular

WriterJune 23, 2021
Read More

Eyes On New York, The Ride’s World Premiere on Staten Island, Takes Flight July 1

Suzanna BowlingJune 16, 2021
Read More

Opening Today Welcome New York’s Newest Neighbor: Harry Potter

Suzanna BowlingJune 3, 2021
Read More

Memorial Day Sales

Suzanna BowlingJune 1, 2021
Read More

The Best Online Shops for Military Medals

WriterMay 30, 2021
Read More

Gift Ideas For Hard-to-Shop-For Friends and Family

WriterMay 25, 2021
Read More