Banging 4th of July Sales

Independence Day fires up online shopping and sales galore.

Adidas: Use code JULY to save 30% site-wide at Adidas.

Amazon: As long as you’re ok with purchasing a refurbished item, you can save over 50% off select Amazon devices right now.

Anthropologie: Take an extra 40% off over 2,000 sale items at Anthro.

B&H Photo: find special deals on Apple, laptops, cameras and more this 4th of July!

Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% now through July 5 during Bed Bath & Beyond’s 4th of July sales event.

Best Buy: During Best Buy’s 4th of July sale, you can save hundreds on smart TVs, noise-canceling headphones and other tech items.

Brooklyn Candle Co: Now through July 5, the cool candle company is offering 15% off orders over $50; 20% off orders of $100 or above; and 25% off when you spend $150 or more.

Brooklinen: Update your bedding and towels and save 15% in the process when you shop Brooklinen’s The Great Indoors Event now until July 7. The discount will be applied to your cart automatically at checkout.

Casper: Get 30% off mattress bundles, 15% off mattresses and 10% off just about everything else on Casper’s site during the brand’s 4th of July sale.

HP: Save up to 58% on select laptops, monitors and computer accessories for a limited time.

Home Depot: Save big on deals across all categories during Home Depot’s 4th of July sales event.

J. Crew: Code BESTSALE will score you up to 70% off full-price men’s, women’s and kids’ fashion during J. Crew’s End Of Season Sale.

JBL: Thanks to JBL’s True Summer sale, you can score up to 40% off of the brand’s top headphones, speakers and more.

Kate Spade: The cheery accessory brand is giving us something to smile about. This weekend, you can score an extra 40% off sale items with the code EXTRA40.

Laura Mercier: Get up to 30% off some of Laura Mercier’s best-sellers during the brand’s Long Weekend Sale.

Levi’s: If you want to restock your denim rotation, Levi’s is taking an extra 50% off all sale styles.

Macy’s: Get up to 60% off clothes, shoes and accessories for the whole family at Macy’s, plus take an extra 20% off already-discounted clearance items with code FOURTH.

Microsoft: Microsoft is running a Back-to-School Sale, where you can save up to $500 on your laptop purchase.

Newegg: Newegg’s Independence Day sale includes deals on wireless earbuds, gaming monitors, security cameras and more.

Nordstrom: Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale doesn’t start until later this month, but the department store just added thousands of new items to its sale section, including some at 60% off.

NordicTrack: In honor of the 4th of July, NordicTrack is slashing the price of select treadmills, ellipticals and rowing machines.

NutriBullet: Craving a big glass of freshly squeezed orange juice? NutriBullet is taking 20% off of the brand’s three juicers. All you need to do is enter the promo code JUICING at checkout.

Raymour & Flanigan: Take up to 15% off home furniture, decor and more now through July 8.

Reebok: The British brand is honoring 4th of July by offering 30% off site-wide. Simply enter the promo code JULY4 and watch those discounts come pouring in.

Saks Fifth Avenue: During Saks’ Designer sale, you can save up to 70% on clothes, shoes, jewelry and handbags from brands like Balenciaga, LoveShackFancy and Rag & Bone.

Samsonite: The popular luggage brand is offering an additional 20% off its stock with the code EXTRA20. Consider this your sign to book a vacation.

Samsung: Samsung’s offers section is chock full of markdowns on everything from appliances to smartphones.

Sephora: Save up to 50% on hundreds of beauty products during Sephora’s 4th of July Sale.

Soul: This weekend, the headphones brand is taking up to 25% off of its popular pairs.

Spanx: In honor of 4th of July, you can snag an extra 30% off Spanx’s sale items. The deals run the gamut from shapewear to sports bras.

Sur La Table: Code STARS will get you 20% off your Sur La Table purchase now through Monday.

Target: Target’s Summer Sale features markdowns on video games, laptops and other electronics.

Tory Burch: Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual sale is live now through July 5, meaning you can save an extra 25% on already-discounted clothes, shoes and accessories with code EXTRA.

Wayfair: Now through July 4, you can take up to 60% off furniture, home decor and even some appliances thanks to Wayfair’s 4th of July Sale—no promo code necessary.

Williams Sonoma: For a limited time, you can shop Williams Sonoma’s Warehouse Sale event and save up to 75% on thousands of items.

Walmart: Shop Apple AirPods at their lowest price since Black Friday, plus hundreds of other electronics on sale.