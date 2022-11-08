Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is now open

The centerpiece of Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, is a 17,000 square foot rink featuring free admission ice skating, high quality rental skates, free skating shows, and events. The Rink is open daily through the Winter Village season.

Skate rental tickets for The Rink are now available. Visit the “Reserve Tickets.” Be sure to use your Bank of America credit or debit card at checkout to receive 10% off skate rentals.

Head to The Lodge next – a festive bar and food hall – to enjoy some of this year’s signature food and drink items.

Enjoy festive food and drinks in these cozy Igloo domes, just steps from the iconic ice-skating rink, surrounded by midtown skyscrapers.

The evening will have you shopping at your leisure among the 170+ vendors at this year’s Holiday Shops by Urbanspace.

We will be reporting back shortly after we experience this years experience.