MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park Returns October 29!

The opening day of Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on Friday, October 29th, kicking off the 20th season of  NYC’s only free-admission skating rink, holiday market and delicious food offerings. While still proceeding with an abundance of caution for the safety of its guests, Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is thrilled to be welcoming back its most popular attractions this winter season. 

The Rink is the only free-admission ice skating rink in NYC. It is completely outdoors, and skate time and rentals can be reserved in advance online. New skate reservation dates will be released on a rolling basis throughout the season. The Lodge by Prime Video will be an outdoor après skate-escape where visitors can cozy up with a festive cocktail, enjoy delicious food, watch the ice skaters or admire the tree. This season’s Holiday Shops will feature over 170 new and returning merchants in an open-air holiday market, including four minority-owned small businesses to be highlighted in the Small Business Spotlight presented by Bank of America. The featured small businesses for this year will be announced shortly.

Visitors are invited to Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park to enjoy the holiday and winter season. The Rink and The Lodge by Prime Video will be open daily beginning October 29, 2021 through March 6, 2022.  The Holiday Shops will be open daily from October 29, 2021 through January 2, 2022.

Entertainment

Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

