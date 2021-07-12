MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Banksy:Genius or Vandal? Coming in August

Passionate about art: stop everything! It’s official, NYC is hosting “Banksy: Genius or Vandal?”, The new interactive exhibition is dedicated to the famous and enigmatic British artist. The experience is designed as an immersion in the mysterious universe of the Bristol street artist and offers a unique journey through more than 100 genuine and certified works on loan from private collectors from all over the world.

The exhibition offers a Virtual Reality experience that gives a new dimension to the artist’s works and takes you on a multisensory journey to the heart of the work of the mysterious master of the streets, of which no one is indifferent.

Banksy:Genius or Vandal? has been seen in 15 cities around the world and is now coming to New York! The exhibit lets visitors dive into the controversial artistic universe.

The location is secret.

Exhibition Hub has a proven track-record producing more than 70 exhibitions and immersive edutainment experiences around the world, reaching more than 6 million visitors, in countries such as France, UK, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Brazil and China. Exhibition Hub delivers edutainment experiences to wide audiences and adapts its productions to the venue, each time creating an original experience, from museums, exhibition centres, galleries to shopping malls, old churches, historical buildings and other unique spots.

Offering a spectacular 360° video, light and music experience and a one of a kind virtual reality experience which complement the immersive experiences, didactic introduction galleries allowing the visitor to immerse himself/herself into the artist before experiencing the spectacular larger than life projections all synchronized to an original musical score.

