Banksy’s Bomb Middle England, Toxic Rat, Morons + Works from Damien Hirst, Shepard Fairey, George Rodrigue and More Head to Julien’s Auctions

A world class collection of 50 works by some of the most talked about artists and revolutionary iconoclasts of our time including Banksy, Damien Hirst, Shepard Fairey, David Hockney, Aaron Garber Maikovska, George Rodrique, Margaret Bourke-White, as well as sculptural works by KAWS, Bruce Lafountain and more will head to Julien’s Auctions art event of the season, SIP, BID AND WIN: AN EVENING OF DRINKS AND ART, Street, Contemporary, Pop And Fine Art. The live and online auction with a VIP reception will take place Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time live at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, CA and online at juliensauctions.com.

Banksy: Original “Bomb Middle England” mural painting (above)

One of the most talked about pieces offered comes from Banksy, whose controversial and powerful graffiti art elusively created on the urban canvas of city streets have captivated and fascinated audiences all over the world. Banksy’s Bomb Middle England is an early and unique aerosol mural on concrete featuring a group of elderly ladies playing the genteel English game of bowling, using bombs on a bowling green bowling ball bombs down a strip of grass. The mural (top centre) was executed by Banksy on the wall of the Parisian art studio and boutique “Surface to Air” (S2A) possibly around the time of his 2003 art exhibition there, “Banksy: Graffiti Lies and Deviousness” which debuted on January 25th, 2003. The artwork was later partially covered in whitewash and further obscured by an electrical conduit but was still visible in the music video for the song “We Are Your Friends” by the group Justice, which was filmed at S2A and subsequently won the MTV Euro Music “Best Video” award in 2006. Banksy’s mural was eventually identified and extricated from the wall for preservation, at which time the whitewash was removed to reveal the original work in its entirety. The estimate for the piece is $200,000 – $400,000.

Other iconic works on offer from the renowned and enigmatic British artist, include: Banksy’s Toxic Rat, a circa 2007 original hand-cut paper stencil (photo above left) (estimate: $30,000 – $50,000) used by Banksy to create his famous “Toxic Rat” aerosol paintings that appeared in London around the mid-2000s and Morons (Sepia), a limited edition and signed 2007 screenprint on paper dated 216/300 (photo right) and accompanied by a signed COA from Pest Control (estimate: $80,000 – $100,000).

Other sensational art highlights include (with estimates): Beautiful, Struggling to Consume and Times to Overwhelm Potential Painting, a household gloss spin circle painting on canvas by one of the most notorious artists of our time and Young British Artists enfant terrible, Damien Hirst, signed twice and dated by the legend ($100,000 – $200,000). A 1992 original double-sided, oil on shaped mahogany painting by famed Louisiana artist George Rodrigue featuring his iconic Blue Dog figure donning a red polka dot tie on one side and without the tie on the other, titled Dressed To Kill. Master woodworker John Shiell was commissioned by Rodrigue to produce the carved wooden body of the dog figure, and the accompanying display stand, which Rodrigue then painted in oil. Having been created in the early 1990s, this work is counted among the earlier examples of Rodrigue’s fully-developed Blue Dog series and in addition represents one of only a small number of known sculptural examples using wood. Accompanied by a COA from the Rodrigue Estate ($50,000 – $70,000). A signed limited edition Panama Hat print by David Hockney signed and dated by the legendary British artist and numbered 101/125 ($30,000 – $50,000). (photo left). A 2008 Barack Obama (Hope) signed limited edition print numbered 91/600 by Shepard Fairey ($10,000 – $20,000) (photo bottom right). A 2013 original untitled and signed ink and pastel on archival gator board painting by Aaron Garber Maikovska ($15,000 – $25,000). Gold Miners (South Africa) a 1950 vintage large-format gelatin silver photograph, stamped on the verso “Life Photo by Margaret Bourke-White / May 18th, 1964” ($1,000 – $2,000).

“Julien’s Auctions is proud to present this outstanding collection from the art world’s major figures and visionaries who have made the world their canvas and turned street and contemporary art into a global phenomenon,” said Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions. “From a trio of Banksy’s most striking socio-political commentary pieces to the most popular and influential works of Shepard Fairey, Damien Hirst and George Rodrigue, these important pieces of the 20th and 21st century’s modern art movement have seized our collective consciousness and imagination to inspire pop culture, activism and change.”