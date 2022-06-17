Bar Games So Fun Your Homebody Friends Will Come Out and Play

Do you love spending a night with your friends, playing games and watching movies? Well, we’ve got the perfect solution for you – trivia night! Trivia games are a great way to get everyone together and have some fun.

They’re a great way to test your knowledge on random topics. This article will discuss some of the best bar games that keep your friends entertained all night.

Dice Games

Dice games are fun, quick, and easy to set up. You can play various dice games like dice-rolling, wheel of fortune, and more. While many people like these games, you can try your hand at Scrabble, Miniature Golf, and more. These types of games are great for groups of all ages.

Bingo

Bingo is another classic game that can keep your friends’ company for hours. You can play this game in a function room or at a pub.

A typical Bingo layout looks like this: 4 decks of cards, a pay-out wheel, and a timer. Players take it, in turn, to pick a card from the deck and then have 15 seconds to lay it down on the pay-out wheel.

Once all players have put their cards down, the next player picks a card from the deck, and the process continues.

This is a great way to get your friends together and play cards together. You can also check this list of The 42 Best Bar Games For Your Bar or Brewery in 2022. Everything is covered here, from simple games like Jenga to more complicated ones like Mall Madness. There’s something for everyone on this list.

Shuffleboard

Shuffleboard is a classic that can be played in a park, at a Guests House, or at a bar. You can play against the bar staff or other customers in a bar.

You will often see 6 or 8-player boards in bars. This is a competitive game where players try to score points by getting their own unique shard of glass into a bowl or jar. You can also play this game at home with a regular table or floor shuffleboard.

Cornhole

If you’ve ever wanted to play a game that’s more about the intricacies of the grid than about winning, Cornhole is for you. Cornhole is a family-friendly game that is easy to play and is a great way to spend time with friends.

In Cornhole, players are given a piece of plasticine to use as the side of the grid and four wooden pieces called “kernels.” You can then use the plasticine to cover the wooden pieces and form a “cornhole” shape. You can then play this game with your friends in the park or at home, alone or with the family.

Pool

If you love pool and want to spend your downtime with your friends, then pool houses are the perfect place to spend time.

You can play various types of pool like nine-pin, billiards, and many more. If you want to get into the pool, you can try your hand at different Craps, Roulette, and Skee-ball. And don’t forget to bring your pool cues!

Darts

If you want to play a game that’s a bit more challenging than pool, Darts is a great option. Darts is a game that can be played by almost anyone and is great for parties.

You can find darts at any house party or bar, and it’s usually not expensive to play. It’s also a great way to exercise while having fun with your friends.

Beer Pong

Beer pong is the perfect game for you if you are looking for a fast-paced and easy-to-play. You can play this game in a small space, like a dorm room or even in your backyard. It’s also great for people of all ages, so it’s perfect for any party. Just make sure to have plenty of beer on hand!

Board Games

Board games are becoming more popular as people look for things to do that aren’t digital. If you’re looking for something involving the whole party, board games are a perfect choice.

You can find board games at any store, and playing them is not expensive. They are also great for all ages so everyone can join in on the fun.

Put on your thinking caps and prepare for a fun night with friends. Trivia nights are the perfect way to show off your smarts while bonding with buddies. And if you’re not feeling so competitive, plenty of other bar games can keep you entertained all night long.