Barbra Streisand, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton, Cher, Rolling Stones, Robert Plant, Willie Nelson and More Donate One-of-a-Kind Items to Support the Music Community

The Rolling Stones perform “Start Me Up” as their first song on the opening night of their “Steel Wheels” tour at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia on August 31st, 1989. Credit: Amy Sancetta/AP/Shutterstock.

Julien’s Auctions announced the MusiCares Auction to be held Wednesday, September 16th live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com. Proceeds will benefit MusiCares, the charitable foundation of the Recording Academy®, to provide aid to artists and music community professionals devastated by the Coronavirus and other needs or services.

The “auction house to the stars” is calling on all musical artists, celebrities, and other public figures during their “stay at home” experiences to help support these efforts by donating iconic items and memorabilia from their life and career for the auction. Bill Wyman, legendary bassist and founding member of the World’s Greatest Rock Band, the Rolling Stones, helped launch the initiative by offering his complete custom Mesa/Boogie bass amplifier rig that he used during the iconic 1989 – 1990 Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle World Tour. It is being sold at no reserve with a conservative pre-auction estimate at $200,000 – $300,000 and has been appraised at $2 million USD.

This entire Mesa/Boogie bass rig is an important piece of Rolling Stones’ history. Wyman’s complete bass setup for the tour is being sold together complete with its custom Mesa/Boogie Road Ready 118 speaker cabinet loaded with an 18-inch Electro-Voice speaker, a Mesa/Boogie Road Ready 1516 speaker cabinet with one 15-inch speaker, one 10-inch speaker and two 6-inch speakers, Mesa/Boogie Road Ready 1516 speaker cabinet with one 15-inch speaker, one 10-inch speaker and two 6-inch speakers and a Mesa/Boogie Bass 400 Bass Head rack mounted in a Mesa/Boogie SUS-3 Super Shockmount System case and Mesa/Boogie Strategy 400 Stereo Slave Head.

THaving myself been in quarantine for the past ten weeks, I can really feel for my fellow musicians and artists who are suffering from the impact of the pandemic. When MusiCares reached out to me about providing something for their Covid19 Relief Fund, I decided to help by offering my original bass rig that I used on the ‘Steel Wheels’ US Tour of 1989, which I consider to be an important part of the Stones and music’s history. Nothing would please me more than to know that the proceeds from the sale of this, will go to support my fellow musicians during this time of need, and to also know that my bass rig will find a new home where it will be appreciated for years to come,” said Bill Wyman.

Barbra Streisand, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton, Brandon Flowers, Cher, Dave Gahan, Hans Zimmer, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Robert Plant, Tony Iommi, Willie Nelson and more have thus far committed to donating one-of-a-kind items to support the initiative.

“In this new world of social distancing and isolation, music and the arts has brought us together and given us hope and salvation from the despair and loss that we’ve all felt these last months,” said Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien’s Auctions. “We thank Bill Wyman for his generous offering and are calling on all artists from film, music, sports, fashion and more to look into their closets and archives and donate an iconic item or two to this urgent initiative.”

Designated lots will share proceeds with MusiCares and the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund, including items signed by artists who have played Opry shows without an audience in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julien’s Auctions Beverly Hills: 257 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Previews: Monday, August 31st – Friday, September 11th, 2020

Daily: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time Free to the Public

MusiCares Relief Fund Auction: Wednesday, September 16th, 2020

Session I: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time