Barrington Stage Company Announces a Second Performance For Aaron Tveit Live! In Concert

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), under the leadership of Founder/Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, is pleased to announce that a second performance has been scheduled for Aaron Tveit Live! In Concert on Monday, July 19 at 8 PM. The encore performance has been scheduled to accommodate worldwide audience demand after tickets for BSC’s Gala performance of Aaron Tveit Live! on Sunday, July 18 quickly sold out.

Tveit, a 2020 Tony Award nominee for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, returns to BSC, where he dazzled audiences in the theatre’s acclaimed 2017 production of Company, winning Broadway World’s Vocalist of the Decade Regional Award for the role.



“We were so delighted to sell out our Gala so quickly. We know our audiences love Aaron, but we received ticket requests from all over the world,” Ms. Boyd commented. “I am so happy we were able to schedule an additional performance to meet the demand, and that his performance will help us raise funds and awareness for our award-winning educational program, the Playwright Mentoring Project.”



For audiences who cannot attend in person, BSC will be making summer’s hottest ticket available to stream on demand, date to be announced.



Call the Box Office at 413.236.8888 or email

BoxOffice@BarringtonStageCo.org for more info.



Tveit is a Tony Award-nominated American theatre, television and film actor. He earned a 2020 Tony Award nomination leading the cast of the world premiere Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Tveit also received an Outer Critics Circle honor for his performance.



In summer 2021, he will be seen in Apple TV+’s new series “Schmigadoon,” also starring Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth and more. He will also be appearing in Audible and Broadway Video’s podcast “Hit Job,” alongside Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson and more.



Television audiences know him from the USA network series “Graceland,” the CBS comic-thriller, “Braindead,” and the Emmy Award-winning television musical, “Grease: Live,” where he played Danny Zuko. Most recently, Tveit was seen in Hallmark’s “One Royal Holiday,” opposite Laura Osnes. He has also held numerous guest-starring roles on “The Good Fight,” “Gossip Girl,” ‘The Good Wife,” “Ugly Betty” and “Law & Order: SVU.”



Tveit’s film credits include Les Misérables alongside Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe, Out of Blue, Created Equal, Better Off Single, Undrafted, Premium Rush, Howl and Ghost Town.



On Broadway, he starred in Catch Me If You Can, and created the role of Gabe in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical, Next to Normal, which he developed Off- Broadway at the Second Stage Theatre. In addition to Wicked and Hairspray on Broadway, he starred in the national tours of Hairspray and Rent. He is featured on the cast recordings for Catch Me If You Can and Next to Normal, as well as his solo album, The Radio in My Head: Live at 54 Below.



Tveit has received numerous honors for his work in theatre including the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in Next to Normal and the Actors Equity Association Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Actor. Nominations included Distinguished Performance from the Drama League, Best Male Dancer from the Fred and Adele Astaire Awards, and Outstanding Featured Actor from the Outer Critics Circle Awards, all for his work in Catch Me If You Can.