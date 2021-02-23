Barrington Stage Company Announces Casting For 10th Annual 10X10 New Play Festival

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in Downtown Pittsfield, MA, under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, announces casting for the 10-minute plays for the 10th Annual 10X10 New Play Festival, part of the 2021 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival.
BSC’s 10X10 New Play Festival will be filmed live on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage with no live audience and will stream by demand March 11–14 & 18–21, 2021. Tickets are $35 for one viewer, $55 for a household viewing are available at barringtonstageco.org/10×10.
The 10X10 New Play Festival cast features 10X10 veterans Doug Harris (10×10 ’20), Maya Loren Jackson(10×10 ’20), Matt Neely (10×10 ’12–’18), Keri Safran (10×10 ’18–’20), Peggy Pharr Wilson (all 10 years of 10×10!) and Robert Zukerman (10×10 ’12, ’14, ’15, ’18, ’19).
Directors for the 10X10 New Play Festival are BSC Artistic Director Julianne Boyd and returning for his fifth year, Matthew Penn (BSC’s Typhoid Mary). An Emmy-nominated director (Law & Order), Penn has been co-Artistic Director of the Berkshire Playwrights Lab for the last 13 seasons in Great Barrington and directed the Off Broadway play Mother of the Maid starring Glenn Close.
BSC’s 2021 10X10 New Play Festival:
Protecting the Innocent
By Brent Askari
Directed by Julianne Boyd
What will it take to keep the kids upstairs!? Being Santa’s Helper is harder than anticipated for these two parents.
Finding Help
By Marj O’Neill-Butler
Directed by Julianne Boyd
Daphne and her Mother are at loggerheads concerning assisted living or a caregiver. When Daphne tries to solve the problem, she is surprised by her Mother’s attitude.
Don’t Call Me Cupid
By Jonathan Cook
Directed by Julianne Boyd
What could go wrong if Cupid shoots his arrow? Well… it turns out quite a lot.
People Will Talk
By Scott Mullen
Directed by Matthew Penn
When Martha and Owen both wind up on the same building ledge together, they find themselves talking about what brought them there.
Lizzie Borden Gets Engaged
By Ellen Abrams
Directed by Julianne Boyd
After her name is cleared, Lizzie Borden goes looking for love.
Speed Play
By Alex Dremann
Directed by Matthew Penn
One park bench, two people and a tiny hourglass might tell you a lot about the world.
Blind Larks
By Christine Foster
Directed by Matthew Penn
When four teachers on a field trip are trapped in a rockfall, they find that their thoughts can affect their very chance of survival.
A Dateless Bargain with Engrossing Death
By John Minigan
Directed by Matthew Penn
When the Messenger of Death comes to visit in the form of an old acquaintance from college, database administrator Bobby has to do some quick and computational thinking to stay alive.
Happy Birthday Leonard
By Walter Thinnes
Directed by Matthew Penn
Eleanor has got quite the present for Leonard on his 70th Birthday. But the fun only starts when the clock hits midnight.
On the Rocks
By Jessica Provenz
Directed by Julianne Boyd
It’s a miracle! Grandma’s out of the hospital and recovering after her stroke, but something’s amiss — grandpa’s stoned on pot brownies and won’t let anyone near her…
Tickets to the 10X10 New Play Festival are on sale now. For more information, call the Barrington Stage Box Office at 413-236-8888 or visit www.barringtonstageco.org.
BSC develops and commissions new work with two programs: PlayWorks, which supports the creation of new plays, and the Musical Theatre Lab, which develops new musicals. Since 1995, BSC has produced 36 new works, 19 of which have moved to New York and major US regional theatres.
Following the industry-wide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, BSC was the first Equity theatre in the US to return to live performance with its critically acclaimed production of Harry Clarke, starring BSC Associate Artist Mark H. Dold and directed by Ms. Boyd. The season also included the acclaimed concerts, The Hills Are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein and Leslie Kritzer: Is It Over Yet?, the virtual benefit reading of Rob Ulin’s new play Judgment Day, starring Jason Alexander, Patti LuPone, Santino Fontana and Michael McKean, a virtual staged reading of the new play Eleanor by BSC Associate Artist Mark St. Germain and starring Tony Award winner Harriet Harris, a reading of Three Viewings by Jeffrey Hatcher, starring Angel Desai, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, a reading of St. Germain’s Typhoid Mary starring two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey, T.R. Knight, Joe Morton, Kate MacCluggage and Frances Evans, a reading of Pittsfield author Ty Allan Jackson’s The Supadupa Kid 2: Move, featuring a cast of local youth and parents assembled from the Berkshires and NY State Capital Region, and BSC’s Holiday Getaway, starring Alan H. Green, Alysha Umphress and Joel Waggoner.
