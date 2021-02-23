Barrington Stage Company Announces Casting For 10th Annual 10X10 New Play Festival

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in Downtown Pittsfield, MA, under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, announces casting for the 10-minute plays for the 10th Annual 10X10 New Play Festival, part of the 2021 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival.



BSC’s 10X10 New Play Festival will be filmed live on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage with no live audience and will stream by demand March 11–14 & 18–21, 2021. Tickets are $35 for one viewer, $55 for a household viewing are available at barringtonstageco.org/10×10.



The 10X10 New Play Festival cast features 10X10 veterans Doug Harris (10×10 ’20), Maya Loren Jackson(10×10 ’20), Matt Neely (10×10 ’12–’18), Keri Safran (10×10 ’18–’20), Peggy Pharr Wilson (all 10 years of 10×10!) and Robert Zukerman (10×10 ’12, ’14, ’15, ’18, ’19).



Directors for the 10X10 New Play Festival are BSC Artistic Director Julianne Boyd and returning for his fifth year, Matthew Penn (BSC’s Typhoid Mary). An Emmy-nominated director (Law & Order), Penn has been co-Artistic Director of the Berkshire Playwrights Lab for the last 13 seasons in Great Barrington and directed the Off Broadway play Mother of the Maid starring Glenn Close.



BSC’s 2021 10X10 New Play Festival:



Protecting the Innocent

By Brent Askari

Directed by Julianne Boyd

What will it take to keep the kids upstairs!? Being Santa’s Helper is harder than anticipated for these two parents.



Finding Help

By Marj O’Neill-Butler

Directed by Julianne Boyd

Daphne and her Mother are at loggerheads concerning assisted living or a caregiver. When Daphne tries to solve the problem, she is surprised by her Mother’s attitude.



Don’t Call Me Cupid

By Jonathan Cook

Directed by Julianne Boyd

What could go wrong if Cupid shoots his arrow? Well… it turns out quite a lot.



People Will Talk

By Scott Mullen

Directed by Matthew Penn

When Martha and Owen both wind up on the same building ledge together, they find themselves talking about what brought them there.



Lizzie Borden Gets Engaged

By Ellen Abrams

Directed by Julianne Boyd

After her name is cleared, Lizzie Borden goes looking for love.



Speed Play

By Alex Dremann

Directed by Matthew Penn

One park bench, two people and a tiny hourglass might tell you a lot about the world.



Blind Larks

By Christine Foster

Directed by Matthew Penn

When four teachers on a field trip are trapped in a rockfall, they find that their thoughts can affect their very chance of survival.



A Dateless Bargain with Engrossing Death

By John Minigan

Directed by Matthew Penn

When the Messenger of Death comes to visit in the form of an old acquaintance from college, database administrator Bobby has to do some quick and computational thinking to stay alive.



Happy Birthday Leonard

By Walter Thinnes

Directed by Matthew Penn

Eleanor has got quite the present for Leonard on his 70th Birthday. But the fun only starts when the clock hits midnight.



On the Rocks

By Jessica Provenz

Directed by Julianne Boyd

It’s a miracle! Grandma’s out of the hospital and recovering after her stroke, but something’s amiss — grandpa’s stoned on pot brownies and won’t let anyone near her…



Tickets to the 10X10 New Play Festival are on sale now. For more information, call the Barrington Stage Box Office at 413-236-8888 or visit www.barringtonstageco.org.







BSC develops and commissions new work with two programs: PlayWorks, which supports the creation of new plays, and the Musical Theatre Lab, which develops new musicals. Since 1995, BSC has produced 36 new works, 19 of which have moved to New York and major US regional theatres.



Following the industry-wide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, BSC was the first Equity theatre in the US to return to live performance with its critically acclaimed production of Harry Clarke, starring BSC Associate Artist Mark H. Dold and directed by Ms. Boyd. The season also included the acclaimed concerts, The Hills Are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein and Leslie Kritzer: Is It Over Yet?, the virtual benefit reading of Rob Ulin’s new play Judgment Day, starring Jason Alexander, Patti LuPone, Santino Fontana and Michael McKean, a virtual staged reading of the new play Eleanor by BSC Associate Artist Mark St. Germain and starring Tony Award winner Harriet Harris, a reading of Three Viewings by Jeffrey Hatcher, starring Angel Desai, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, a reading of St. Germain’s Typhoid Mary starring two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey, T.R. Knight, Joe Morton, Kate MacCluggage and Frances Evans, a reading of Pittsfield author Ty Allan Jackson’s The Supadupa Kid 2: Move, featuring a cast of local youth and parents assembled from the Berkshires and NY State Capital Region, and BSC’s Holiday Getaway, starring Alan H. Green, Alysha Umphress and Joel Waggoner.