Barry’s New RIDE Makes You Soar

Barry’s, high intensity interval training is more than just another workout. A fit fam favorite for reasons from getting in shape to sessions to help with weight training and physical therapy, there is nothing quite like the establishment. And now the cult boutique fitness phenomenon recently launched Barry’s RIDE – its new lower-impact cardio modality – exclusively at their Chelsea studio (135 West 20th Street).

RIDE is a 50-minute HIIT-style class that replaces Barry’s signature treadmills with bikes with the same iconic Red Room atmosphere. Like Barry’s original workout, RIDE pairs the cardio with the brand’s signature strength programming (half floor – half bike), which means you’re getting a true strength training workout.

It originally launched in February 2020 as a pop up, and was immediately met with excitement, and sold-out classes. Returning two years later, Barry’s RIDE X LIFT is the latest indicator of the brand’s expansive growth, joining its portfolio of 85 studios spanning 14 countries.

“Innovation is a core value at Barry’s and the reason why we’re still growing after 24 years,” said Joey Gonzalez, Barry’s Global CEO. “Barry’s RIDE X LIFT is a natural extension, a way to broaden our community and continue delivering on our brand vision of transforming lives worldwide. We are excited to launch in New York City this summer and combine low impact cardio with the unmatched energy of the Red Room.

Shimano cycling shoes will be available for rental to support both the bike and floor portion of the workout. As with all Barry’s studios, RIDE will be equipped with a Fuel Bar, offering Barry’s signature shakes to refresh (and rebuild) after class.

Everything about Barry’s holds something to love. No matter your current fitness state you will find a loving and supporting group that it there to make fitness magic for you! Barry’s RIDE classes begin at $38/class in New York City, with packages also available. For more information, and to book your spot, please visit www.barrys.com.